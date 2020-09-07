Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmacokinetics Services market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pharmacokinetics services market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pharmacokinetics services market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pharmacokinetics services market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pharmacokinetics services market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pharmacokinetics services market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new drug type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pharmacokinetics services market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the pharmacokinetics services by segmenting the market based on drug type and region. All the segments of pharmacokinetics services market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Pharmacokinetics (PK) deals with study of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of drug substance in a living organism. The substance can be any chemical xenobiotic including biopharmaceutical drug, food additives, pharmaceutical drugs, cosmetics, pesticides etc. The detailed mechanism of absorption and chemical metabolism of administered drug substance is done to evaluate its fate from the time of administration to complete elimination from the body. Pharmacokinetics study involves study of how an organism reacts to the administered drug whereas pharmacodynamics study is how drug affects the organism. Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics studies play important role in determining the dosing, adverse effects and potential therapeutic effects.

The demand for pharmacokinetics services market is driven by increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials as a result of poor pharmacokinetics. To reduce the risk of drug attrition in advanced phases of clinical trials, researchers focus on investigating pharmacokinetics studies at each developmental stage. Pharmacokinetics studies allow early detection of potential challenges that may occur during drug development stages and thus help determine modifications required and development strategies. Also, need for rapid and efficient preclinical studies and stringent regulatory requirements have propelled the pharmacokinetics services market growth. Different drug candidate reacts differently and different protocols need to be set for PK studies which is a time consuming process and is expensive. Thus, high cost of pharmacokinetics studies may hamper the market growth of the pharmacokinetics services market over the forecast period. Emerging nations such as India and China are expected to open new growth opportunities for pharmacokinetics service providers over the forecast period.

Based on drug type, global pharmacokinetics services market is bifurcated into large molecule pharmacokinetics services and small molecule pharmacokinetics services. Small molecule PK services focus on small molecular weight drugs absorption, metabolism and excretion studies using spectroscopic assays and chromatography. Large molecule PH studies involve protein quantification and peptide interaction of large molecular weight molecules. The small molecule segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas large molecule segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

North America represents developed regional market for pharmacokinetics services. Presence of developed R&D infrastructure, presence of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing clinical trial registrations, technological advancements are major factors driving the market growth in this region. Europe was second leading market in 2018. Increasing drug development spending, collaborations of drug manufacturers with clinical research organizations are expected to propel market growth in this region. Latin America is will see noticeable growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be rapidly growing regional market for pharmacokinetics services. Focus of major CROs, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on growth opportunities in emerging markets, and potential business expansion are factors that are expected to boost market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will register sluggish growth over the forecast period due to poor R&D infrastructure.

Major players included in the report are Certara, L.P., Evotec AG, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Pharmaceutical Drug type Development, LLC, Pacific BioLabs, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Frontage Labs, Creative Bioarray, LGC Limited, and SGS SA among others.

