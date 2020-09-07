Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the rapid influenza diagnostic tests market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the rapid influenza diagnostic tests by segmenting the market based on product, patient, end user and region. All the segments of rapid influenza diagnostic tests market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Influenza is one of the major disease burdens worldwide and early detection is important for emerging pandemic strains. Influenza virus can be detected using virus isolation in cell culture, direct antigen detection or RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) based detection of influenza specific RNA. Wide range of rapid detection test kits are available commercially. Rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) detects presence of influenza viral nucleoprotein antigen for diagnosis of current influenza infection. Commercially used RIDTs can detect the infection within 30 minutes. These tests mostly use immunoassays to detect viral antigen. However some tests detect neuraminidase activity. Rapid detection tests help reduce blood tests and chest radiography in clinical settings.

The demand for rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is driven by growing demand for quick and cheaper diagnostic tests, increasing government initiatives to control influenza outbreaks, increasing geriatric population and technological advancements in immunoassay techniques and manufacturing of diagnostic kits. Additionally, increasing awareness, easy availability of test kits and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to propel the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals may restrain the market growth.

Based on product, global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is bifurcated into influenza B RIDT and influenza A RIDT. Influenza A RIDT accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is projected to hold its dominance over the forecast period. Growing number of population suffering from influenza worldwide will positively impact the RIDT for influenza A product market growth.

Based on patient market is segmented into adult and pediatric. Adult patient population segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and pediatric patient type segment is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Increasing risk of influenza in pediatric patients will boost the market growth for pediatric segment.

The end user segment is divided into research laboratories, diagnostics centers, hospitals and other end users. Hospitals were the largest end users for rapid influenza diagnostic tests market in 2018. Large patient pool, presence of developed infrastructure in hospitals attribute to the largest market share.

North America held largest market share of the global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market in 2018. Government initiatives to control influenza outbreaks, growing awareness, increasing healthcare spending and availability of technological advanced products are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second dominating market. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be highly growing market for rapid influenza diagnostic tests. Growing awareness, increasing health care spending, increasing geriatric population base are factors driving the market growth. Latin America is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa will register slower growth compared to other regions due to poor infrastructure and poverty.

Major players included in the report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A, SA Scientific, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcep, Analytik Jena, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Roche, Princeton BioMeditech Corporation among others.

