Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Vacuum Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Vacuum Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global medical vacuum systems market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

In order to drain out gases and unwanted fluids from labs and healthcare facilities medical vacuum systems are used. These systems provide regulated structure through which help medical experts from getting directly in touch with substances which are medically unhygienic. These systems have massive application in draining of fluids from lungs and chests along with preparation of aided wound closures and in draining of lesions.

The study provides a decisive view on the medical vacuum systems market by segmenting the market based on product, technology, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into portable and compact vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, standalone vacuum systems, and others. The standalone vacuum systems accounted for major share of the market in 2018 owing to large user base for these products, and high adoption in research labs and dental clinics. Based on technology the market is segmented into dry rotary vane technology, water-sealed liquid ring technology, dry claw pump technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and oil-sealed rotary vane technology. The oil-sealed rotary vane technology market held major share of the market in 2018.

Based on application the market is segmented into diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications, pharma & biotech manufacturing, and research applications. The therapeutic applications held major share of the market in 2018 owing growing cases of dental caries and periodontal diseases, and the increasing number of target medical procedures across major markets. On the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, surgical centers, & ASCs, pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. The hospitals, surgical centers, & ambulatory care centers held major share of the market in 2018 due high demand for vacuum systems and rising number of target procedures conducted annually. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the medical vacuum systems along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the medical vacuum systems market on global level. The growth in prevalence rate of infectious and chronic diseases and rising adoption of medical vacuum systems is supplementing the growth for this market globally. Besides, rising awareness among the population towards the frequency of chronic ailments and its treatment along with the untapped market potentials is providing new growth avenues for medical vacuum system in the forecast period.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in medical vacuum systems market are Olympus Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Busch Holding GmbH, Laerdal Medical, Gardner Denver Holdings, Ohio Medical Corporation, Precision Medical, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation.

The report segments the medical vacuum systems market as follows:

Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market: Product Segment Analysis

Standalone Vacuum Systems

Centralized Vacuum Systems

Portable and Compact Vacuum Systems

Others

Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Oil-Sealed Rotary Vane Technology

Dry Rotary Vane Technology

Dry Claw Pump Technology

Oil-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology

Water-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology

Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharma & Biotech Manufacturing

Therapeutic Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Global Medical Vacuum Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

