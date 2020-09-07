Global Wipes Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

The global wipes market accounted for US$ 4,546.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2030, to account for US$ 16,188.9 Mn by 2030.

Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of wipes are commercially available such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, and nail polish removal wipes, antibacterial wipes, among others. These wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of wipes is convenience. Using wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes. The global wipes market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as the growth of the personal care industry in the developed and developing countries and rising demand for wipes due to coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the rising adoption of biodegradable wipes and growing demand for natural and chemical-free wipes is projected to provide a market opportunity for the key players operating in the global wipes market.

Some of the key players of Wipes Market: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Procter & Gamble, S.C. Johnson & Son, The Clorox Company, Contac Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Baby Wipes

Facial Wipes

Moist Flushable Wipes

Household Wipes

and Others

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

and Others

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Wipes Market Landscape Wipes Market – Key Market Dynamics Wipes – Global Market Analysis Global Wipes Market Analysis – By Type Global Wipes Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Wipes Market – Geographic Analysis Overview- Impact of Coronavirus outbreak Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wipes Market Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

