Abstract

According to the report, global demand for Biochips market was valued at approximately USD 9.98 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 20.99 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the biochips market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the biochips market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the biochips market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the biochips market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the biochips market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the biochips market on global and regional basis.

A biochip is a collection of contracted microarrays which are positioned on a sturdy substrate that permits many tests to be implemented at the equal time to obtain a greater throughput in small time. This device comprises millions of sensor features or biosensors. Every biochip can be regarded as a micro reactor that can sense a specific analyte like a protein, enzyme, biological molecule, DNA, or antibody.

Factors such as growing prevalence of cancer, increasing incidence of viral infections and immunological disorders, growing geriatric population, rapidly rising biochip applications, and growing adoption of personalized medicine will act as major driving factors in the growth of global biochips market. Technological advancements and high investment in research and development will act as an opportunity for the market players in the biochips market. Nonetheless, high cost of biochips and low awareness in developing regions will restrict the growth of global biochips market.

The global biochips market has been split into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, biochips market has been segmented into lab-on-a-chip, protein chip, DNA chip, and others. The DNA chip segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing use of DNA chip products. The application segment has been divided into disease diagnostics, drug development & discovery, proteomics, agriculture, genomics, and others. The end user segment has been divided into hospitals, diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and others.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to presence of major market players and rapid uptake of latest technology. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are presence of skilled researchers and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific will grow at the topmost CAGR due to presence of large population, rise in awareness regarding biochips. The Latin America region will grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and QIAGEN N.V. among others.

This report segments the Global Biochips Market as follows:

Global Biochips Market: By Product

Lab-on-a-chip

Protein Chip

DNA Chip

Others

Global Biochips Market: By Application

Disease Diagnostics

Drug Development & Discovery

Proteomics

Agriculture

Genomics

Others

Global Biochips Market: By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Global Biochips Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

