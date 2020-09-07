Functional apparels are defined as those garments which are designed to perform multiple functions other than their aesthetics and basic protection of the wearer. Several types of functional apparels are available in the market which incluses sports-functional clothing, athleisure clothing, and others. These apparels are designed from synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon, which altogether provides the best combination of the necessary properties.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanes Brands Inc., Hugo Boss AG, Jockey International, Inc., Nike, Inc., PUMA, S.E., Reebok, Russell Brands, LLC

What is the Dynamics of Functional Apparel Market?

The functional apparel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising fascination of consumers towards the functional apparel coupled with growing consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the rise in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the functional apparel market. However, availability of counterfeit brands is projected to hamper the overall growth of the functional apparel market.

What is the SCOPE of Functional Apparel Market?

The “Global Functional Apparel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of thefunctional apparel market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, distribution channel and geography. The global functional apparel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the marketstatus of the leading functional apparel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global functional apparel market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the functional apparel market is segmented into sportswear, active wear, protective clothing, footwear and others. Based on application, the global functional apparel market is divided professional athletic, armature athletic and others. Based on distribution channel, the global functional apparel market is divided supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and offline.

What is the Regional Framework of Functional Apparel Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the globalfunctional apparel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Thefunctional apparel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

