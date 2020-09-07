Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tissue Diagnostics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tissue Diagnostics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tissue Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments); by Technology (Special Staining, Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, In situ Hybridization, and Immunohistochemistry); by Disease (Non-small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lymphoma, Gastric Cancer, Breast Cancer and Other Diseases); by End User (Contract Research Organizations, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the tissue diagnostics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the tissue diagnostics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the tissue diagnostics market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for tissue diagnostics market was valued at approximately USD 3.86 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 6.30 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the tissue diagnostics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the tissue diagnostics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the tissue diagnostics market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the tissue diagnostics by segmenting the market based on product, technology, disease, end user and region. All the segments of tissue diagnostics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Tissue diagnostics is an important diagnostic tool for detection of various pathological conditions and is considered gold standard for cancer diagnosis. Tissue is removed from patient by medical procedure and is sent to pathology laboratory for evaluation by molecular, histologic and ultrastructural examination.

The demand for tissue diagnostics market is driven by increasing incidences of cancer all over the world, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and improvement in the infrastructure for diagnosis of cancer. Also increasing aging population, growing health awareness and increasing government initiatives to create awareness are factors that boost the market growth. However, high degree of consolidation, high initial capital investment, and R&D expenses may act as restraining factors for the market growth. Growing demand for personalized medicine and

Based on product, global tissue diagnostics market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. Instruments segment is sub segmented into tissue-processing systems, scanners, slide-staining systems and other instruments. Consumables segment is sub segmented into probes, reagents, kits, and antibodies. The consumables segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas instruments segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Technological advancements and consistent use of consumables attribute to the large share of consumables product segment.

Based on technology market is segmented into special staining, digital pathology and workflow management, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. Immunohistochemistry technology segment held largest market share in 2018. Increasing demand for in vitro diagnostics and availability of large number of products based on immunohistochemistry are factors that attribute to the largest market share in 2018.

The disease segment is divided into non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, gastric cancer, breast cancer and other diseases. Breast cancer is second most leading type of cancer across the globe and increasing prevalence and awareness thus attribute to the largest market share of breast cancer disease segment.

Contract research organizations, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and others are end users of the tissue diagnostics market. Hospitals dominated the tissue diagnostics market in 2018 owing to large patient pool, availability of developed infrastructure and better accessibility. Research laboratories end user segment is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global tissue diagnostics market in 2018. Increasing cancer prevalence, presence of developed R&D infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies, technological advancements are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Growing research on tissue diagnosis, rise in R&D spending, presence of developed infrastructure, increasing burden of cancer and other diseases are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for tissue diagnostics market in the coming years. Increasing geriatric population base, increasing healthcare spending and disposable income, health awareness, infrastructure improvement are factors promoting tissue diagnostics market growth in Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness, funds and infrastructure may attribute to slower growth in Middle East and Africa.

Major players included in the report are Abbott, Roche, Merck, Danaher, Sakura Finetek Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, BD, Sienna Cancer Diagnostics, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Royal Philips, and Cell Signaling Technology among others.

