The global aloe vera gel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing popularity and consumption of herbal cosmetics where the product is used due to its skin-revival and moisturizing effects. The increasing applications in healthcare and food and beverage industry owing to its remedial and healing properties have further fueled the growth of aloe vera gel market. However, regulatory framework for the product use and the potential harmful side effects of the product may hamper the growth of the aloe vera gel market. Nonetheless, shifting focus towards herbal and organic products is likely to offer growth opportunities for the aloe vera gel market.

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation. It is also known to contain powerful anti-oxidants that are beneficial in inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent infection in humans. Aloe vera gel is useful in the treatment of sores and burns and thus used in many consumer products including skin lotions and ointments.

Leading Players:

Aloe Farms, Inc.

Aloe Laboratories

Aloe Vera Australia

Aloecorp, Inc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Lily of the Desert

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Real Aloe Solutions, Inc.

Terry Laboratories

The global aloe vera gel market is segmented on the basis of nature, form and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented as concentrates, gels, drinks, powders and capsules. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others.

