The Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals market was valued at $552.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $706.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Solvay SA, BASF SE, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, Croda International Plc, Catalyst LLC, Jereh Global Development LLC, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Chevron Corporation, Petroleum Equipment Technology Corporation, Halliburton

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028711

Oilfield chemicals are used in various stages of oil & gas exploration for the efficient operations. Various types of oilfield chemicals are used in oilfields to reduce the maintenance of the equipment and to improve efficiency of the processes. These chemicals are applicable in different stages of oil exploration and are an integral part of the oil & gas industry. They provide high performance, temperature stability, and inhibit contamination in the drilling fluid system. In the production division, these chemicals help separate oil from gas & water, enable consistent flow of oil from well, and enhance oil production.

The oilfield & other industrial chemicals market in Kuwait and Iraq are primarily driven by the factors such as increase in oil & gas exploration and production activities and rise in demand for advanced drilling fluids. However, stringent government regulations and variations in the crude oil prices are expected to restrain the market growth. Whereas, growing investment in the oil & gas exploration and production activities and emergence of eco-friendly oilfield chemicals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players to maintain the pace in the market.

The Kuwait & Iraq Oilfield Chemicals market is segmented into application and country. Depending on application, the market is classified into drilling, production, refining & processing, water treatment, and other industries. Drilling is further sub-segmented into stimulation, cementing, and drilling fluids. Drilling fluids is further sub-segmented into water based, oil based and synthetic based. Production segment is sub-classified into production and treatment facilities and enhanced oil recovery. Water treatment is divided into desalination, water treatment, and waste water treatment. Country wise, the oilfield & other industrial chemicals market is analyzed across the Kuwait and Iraq.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00028711

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4:KUWAIT & IRAQ OILFIELD CHEMICALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5:OILFIELD & OTHER INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 7:COMPANY PROFILES:

CHAPTER 8:BUSINESS OPPURTINUTIES & STATERGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028711

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune