Cyber insurance also refers to as cyber liability or cyber risk insurance, is designed to facilitate the organizations to moderate the risk exposure by offsetting the costs associated with recovery from a cyber-security breach. A data breach is one of the key risk, which is insured under cyber insurance. Cyber insurance comprises of compensatory damages from lawsuits associated with a data breach including technological errors and omissions.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, American International Group, Inc., AON PLC, Chubb Limited, GSK Insurance, Lockton Companies, Inc., Munich Re Group, Travelers Companies, XL Group Ltd, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

What is the Dynamics of Cyber Insurance Market?

The cyber insurance market growth is driven by rising awareness regarding cyber risks among enterprises as well as the surging number of cyber-attack in the recent past. However, factors such as the complex and dynamic nature of cyber risks are the major factor hindering the cyber insurance market growth. Further, low cyber insurance market penetration in emerging countries offers a prospective opportunity for market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Cyber Insurance Market?

The “Global Cyber Insurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cyber insurance industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cyber insurance market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, industry and geography. The global cyber insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cyber insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global cyber insurance market is segmented based on organization size and industry. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The industry segment of the cyber insurance market is classified into healthcare, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Cyber Insurance Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cyber insurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The cyber insurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

