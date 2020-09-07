The baby food market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of working women coupled with parental concern for necessary nutrition. Rising disposable income and modern lifestyle further continue to be the major drivers for the baby food market. However, declining birth rate and milk intolerance in babies may hamper the baby food market growth. Nonetheless, rapid urbanization and modernization offer significant growth opportunities for the baby food market.

Baby food is an easily consumed food that is specifically prepared for human babies aged between four months and two years old. It is generally provided to the baby when nursing or infant formula no longer suffices the child’s appetite. Baby food is an easily chewable or liquid paste food since they lack developed muscle and teeth to chew effectively. Food for young babies hence needs to be minced or pureed and contain no to fewer spices than food for the average person. Baby food is the solution for problems where lactation problems may impact the nutrition balance in babies.

Leading Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Bellamy’s Organic Pty Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Danone S.A.

FrieslandCampina DOMO

Hain Celestial Group

Hero Group

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Nestle S.A.

Perrigo Company plc

The global baby food market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as infant formula, baby snacks, baby cereals, canned baby food and others. On the basis of the nature, the market is segmented as organic and non-organic. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as modern trade, specialty stores, drug stores, online retailers and others.

