Surveying and mapping services comprises of services which are generally engaged in conducting survey and mapping services of the surface of the earth, including the sea. It also includes surveying and mapping of areas below or above the surface of the earth. Increasing demand for environmental surveying and surveying and mapping services provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective services that are bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, a wide range of applications of survey and mapping in construction, oil and gas, and mining are also booming the survey and mapping services market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing adoption of advanced technology for mapping and surveying and growing amounts of detailed data from advanced 3D and BIM technologies required end-to-end data systems for surveying and mapping. Further, increasingly adopting 3D laser scanning technology to reduce the overall risks and project costs of surveying and mapping are triggering the growth of the surveying and mapping services market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the construction industry and the rise in oil and gas industry activities coupled with the shortages of skilled surveyors are expected to influence the growth of the surveying and mapping services market growth.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Fugro

– Intertek Group plc

– JSD, Inc.

– Landpoint, LLC

– Mott MacDonald

– Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

– Surveying And Mapping, LLC.

– Timmons Group, Inc.

– Triad Engineering Inc.

– Verdanterra, LLC

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Surveying and Mapping Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Surveying and mapping services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview surveying and mapping services market with detailed market segmentation type, end-user, and geography. The global surveying and mapping services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Surveying and mapping services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Surveying and mapping services market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Surveying and mapping services market is segmented on the basis type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as topographic survey, hydrographic survey, boundary surveys, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as construction, mining, oil and gas, other.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Surveying and mapping services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Surveying and mapping services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting surveying and mapping services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the surveying and mapping services market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Surveying and mapping services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Surveying and mapping services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Surveying and mapping services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Surveying and mapping services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Surveying and mapping services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

