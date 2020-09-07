Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Linseed Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Linseed Oil Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Linseed Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Linseed Oil Market: by Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Product Type (Raw Linseed Oil, Boiled Linseed Oil, Double-Boiled Linseed Oil, and Others), by Application (Dietary Food, Pharmaceuticals, Paint & Textile Industry, Leather Industry, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Processed Food, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Grocery Stores, Wholesaler, and Supermarkets)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global linseed oil market was valued at 848 MN in 2018 and is expected to register CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The report linseed oil market covers forecast and analysis on a global and regional level. The study presents a widespread valuation of the market, emerging trends, opportunities, competition, and industry-validated market numbers. The report offers notable data of 2016, 2017, 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

The increasing applications of linseed oil in various end-use industries, including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, and processed food could witness the remarkable growth of the market over the forecast timeframe. Linseed oil, also known as flaxseed oil, is a colorless to yellowish in color. It is consumed for its numerous health benefits and has several industrial applications. Linseed oil is widely used in the manufacturing of various products such as gliding, paints, putty, flooring, wood finish, nutritional supplement, and processed foods. The global linseed oil market has registered considerable CAGR value over the forecast period owing to increasing applications in paints and coatings and automotive industries. Linseed oil can be used as an additive in oil paints for transparent finishing and glossy look. Moreover, as an additive it can be applied to the vehicles body while coating to speed up drying. However, the availability of substitutes such as linoleum being used in applications of linseed oil could challenge the market growth.

Based on nature, the global linseed oil market has been classified into organic and conventional. The organic segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018 in terms of revenue. The segment is expected to register significant CAGR value over the horizon owing to rising demand from consumers for organic personal care and cosmetics products. As organic linseed oil is highly used in skin moisturizers, shampoos, and conditioners owing to its anti-inflammatory properties, the segment is likely to gain a positive impact.

The global linseed oil market is categorized into raw linseed oil, boiled linseed oil, double-boiled linseed oil, and others based on the product type. Raw linseed oil is has accredited for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Raw linseed oil is used in wood finishing, especially for oiling cricket bats for better ball control to increase surface friction and other greasing application.

Based on application, the global linseed oil market has been classified into dietary food, paint & textile industry, pharmaceuticals, leather industry, processed food, animal feed, personal care, and others. The dietary supplement segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional health benefits of linseed oil is driving market growth. As linseed oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and has high fiber content, the demand for such food products is gaining traction. Owing to its anti-inflammatory properties, the oil is also used to relieve inflammation and pain, which is further boosting the market presence.

The global linseed oil market is bifurcated into online retailers, grocery stores, wholesalers, & supermarkets, based on the distribution channel. The online retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to increasing internet penetration and usage of e-commerce websites for buying products. Supermarkets segment has accredited for the largest market share in 2018. As consumers in suburban areas prefer to buy from supermarkets, thereby gaining high footfalls, the segment has dominated the market share.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific has dominated the market share in 2018, in terms of revenue. China is the major producer and consumer of flaxseeds and linseeds. The growing paints and coating industry in the region is the leading factor driving regional growth. Moreover, the growing population in the region and fostering demand from the pharmaceutical industry as linseed oil has numerous medical benefits is further fueling the regional market demand.

The global linseed oil market is merged key major players including ECO Overseas, Hangzhou Choisun Bio-tech Co. Ltd., Alberdinnk Boley GmbH, Sarika Venture Pvt. Ltd., Sanmark Corp., Spectrum Chemicals Mfg. Corp., OPW Ingredients, Jajjo Brothers, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., Natrol LLC, Krishi Oils Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Gustav Heese GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., and others. The major tactics implemented by these leading companies in the market are partnerships, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments. These companies are focusing more on investment in expansions, collaborations, and expansions to increase their market share.

This report segments the global linseed oil market as follows:

Global Linseed Oil Market: Nature Segment Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Linseed Oil Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Raw Linseed Oil

Boiled Linseed Oil

Double-Boiled Linseed Oil

Others

Global Linseed Oil Market: Application Segment Analysis

Dietary Food

Pharmaceuticals

Paint & Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Processed Food

Others

Global Linseed Oil Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores

Wholesaler

Supermarkets

Global Linseed Oil Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Linseed Oil in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Linseed Oil Market: by Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Product Type (Raw Linseed Oil, Boiled Linseed Oil, Double-Boiled Linseed Oil, and Others), by Application (Dietary Food, Pharmaceuticals, Paint & Textile Industry, Leather Industry, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Processed Food, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Grocery Stores, Wholesaler, and Supermarkets)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580