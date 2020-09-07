Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Security Robots market.

Global demand Security robot market was valued at around USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.88 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 14.44% between 2018 and 2025.

A robot that can move around in restricted area on its own, without operator supervision. If it detects any suspicious activity that triggers it security sensor, it then changes its route and moves to the location of the possible alert.

With the rise in territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities the concerns for automation has increased and the defense budget has been shifted towards miniaturization &automation of defense and surveillances system. They are built to save life and take abuse by putting themselves in dangerous or harsh environments where humans would rather not think of finding themselves in. The technology has become so advanced that we might see robots in firefighting as well, this also include analyze and locate fire, can search and rescue, can monitor hazardous variables and also it prime task of fire controlling and suppressing .So the market for security of security robots will boom in the near future , owing to the rising demand in the lot of sectors.

There are tremendous opportunities in the robotics market in terms of security as it can be useful not only in Defense but also in the other sectors as well. Globally, the autonomous security robots are being adopted by various industries, which will make the lives of security team much easier and reduce risk pose to their lives. These robots are a merger of three cutting edge technology AI, robotics and automation. With these three technology combined together will give them the ability to self-drive, patrol in hospitals, malls and other buildings where security is needed. These robots will be good for processing, surveillance, protection and analyzing any situation better than human; due to this the demand for security robots will surge in the forecast period.

Security robot market by type:- this autonomous Under water vehicle is used my marines, for under water survey ,inspect of submarine structure, studying oceanic features, sea mapping searching for drowned objects and finding sea mines. These robots have a wide uses in multiple sectors specially for Defense sector as security and protection is the prime concern around the globe ,so with the rising demand in protection and saving lives the demand d for these security robots will tend to grow in the estimated period.

Security robots in APAC foreseeable future, as owing to the rise in terrorist attacks, illegal immigration, infiltration and criminal activities have induced countries such as China, India, and Japan into adopting these hi-tech security robots. Due to various technological advancements which were initiated in the past years and have been used recently to win battles, the requirement for security robots will increase in the forecast period.

US is not the only country benefiting from the autonomous robots there is a great potential in Latin America since many multinational companies in customer goods, electronic industry and automobile have their production plants in Brazil Argentina and Mexico, with a customer base ready in these place the multinational companies can demonstrate the uses of these security robots and how it is helping them keep the place safe to work in this geopolitical instabilities environment.

Major player in the of security robots market: The major players operating in the security robots market are Thales SA, Recon Robotics , DJI, Northrop Grumman Corp., Boston Dynamics, Kongsberg Gruppen , Cobham PLC , Finmeccanica SPA , Elbit Systems , Knightscope Inc., Aerovironment Inc. , BAE Systems PLC , Irobot Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp. ,Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Group PLC.

The report segments Security robot Market are as follows:

Security robot market: Type Segment Analysis

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Security robot market: Component Segment Analysis

Camera System

Frame

Guidance

Navigation & Control System

Propulsion System

Other

Security robot market: Application Segment Analysis

Explosive Detection

Firefighting

Patrolling & Surveillance

Rescue Operations

Others

Security robot market: End-User Segment Analysis

Defense & Military

Residential

Commercial

Security robot market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

