Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pyrometer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pyrometer Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pyrometer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pyrometer Market: by Type (Fixed and Handheld), By Technology (Infrared and Optical) By End-Use Industry (Glass Industry, Ceramics Industry and Metal Processing) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Global pyrometer market was valued at around USD 513.48 Million in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 839.71 Million in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 7.28% between 2018 and 2025.

Pyrometer is a kind of remote sensing thermometer that is used to measure the temperature of a thing or surface. Numerous types of pyrometers have existed historically. In the current usage, it is considered to be a device that determines the temperature of a surface from a distance by the amount of thermal radiation it discharges.

The pyrometer market will show growth in the anticipated timeframe. Due to its rapid adoption by end use industry such as glass industry, ceramics industry and metal processing among others will drive the market demand for pyrometer globally. The pyrometer has played a vital role in achieving high level of accuracy in automation sensing technology. Also, growing trends towards automation in numerous manufacturing industries is also expected to stimulate market demand for pyrometer. Moreover, the pyrometers are used in several applications, amongst several industrial holding a large share of the market. The pyrometers have its uses in petrochemical industry. The temperature measuring with absolutely no contact with the surface of subject is expected to boost the pyrometer market as it leads to longer durability and ease of use.

Rising use of pyrometer in boilers, furnaces and temperature controlled rooms are some of the drivers of the market. Ongoing automation in several industries is driving market demand for the pyrometers which is expected to be one of the fastest rising technologies among several pyrometers. Additionally, the increasing importance of safety, security issues, quality and standards during the manufacturing and production process in the industries are further assisting the growth of pyrometer market.

The pyrometer market is segmented into type, technology and end-use. The technology is segmented into glass industry, ceramics industry and metal processing. Forging industry under metal processing is likely to hold substantial share during the anticipated period. This industry is growing at a fast pace. For instance, forging industry grew by 12.0% in 2017-2018 in India alone. This was majorly due to the several government initiative taken by the government such as Made in India and Skill India scheme launched by the government to encourage manufacturing sector.

On the basis of region, the pyrometer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The pyrometer market in Asia Pacific is likely witness growth in the forecast period. Chinas forging industry is also growing at a fast pace due to rapid production in the country, owing to the large-scale import and production of steel. The use of pyrometers by several manufacturing, forging and casting industries is anticipated to create new opportunities for the key market players during the forecast period.

Renowned pyrometer market players are Proxitron GmbH, Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd., Lumasense Technologies, Inc., PCE Instruments, Optris GmbH, Optron GmbH, CHINO CORPORATION, Calex Electronics Limited, Micro-Epsilon, and OPTEX CO. Ltd among others.

The report segments pyrometer market as follows:

Global Pyrometer Market: Type Segment Analysis

Fixed

Handheld

Global Pyrometer Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Infrared

Optical

Global Pyrometer Market: End- Use Industry Segment Analysis

Glass Industry

Melting Process

Float

Tin Bath

Cooling

Others

Ceramics Industry

Metal Processing

Forging

Others

Global Pyrometer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pyrometer in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pyrometer Market: by Type (Fixed and Handheld), By Technology (Infrared and Optical) By End-Use Industry (Glass Industry, Ceramics Industry and Metal Processing) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580