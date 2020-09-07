Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cloud Infrastructure Services market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cloud Infrastructure Services Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cloud Infrastructure Services market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: by Service (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Backup as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Networking as a Service and Managed Hosting), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud) By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment and Others) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Global demand cloud infrastructure services market was valued at around USD 62.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately 200.14 billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 18% between 2018 and 2025.

A virtual infrastructure which is accessed thru the internet or a network is referred to as cloud infrastructure. This basically refers the services on demand, in other words the delivery of the products or services being made via a model infrastructure as a service (IaaS), a delivery model of cloud computing.

The demand for the cloud infrastructure services is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period. Owing to the availability of these services at a very low cost, and their scalability, flexibility and security are some of the factors driving market demand for the market. The surging pressure owing to uncertain economic and business conditions are forcing numerous companies to opt flexible IT solutions, thus shifting to OPEX model provided by cloud infrastructure services. This model saves time and money for the organization if properly implemented, thus driving lot of end users to opt it.

Moreover, the businesses and organization of all sizes are gradually opting for cloud infrastructure services to lower the cost of server space, enhance efficiency along with access of data anytime anywhere. Furthermore, the backup as a service is expected to witness growth in the coming years. Enterprises that lack enough funds and have fewer funds to allocate in different department heads are opting for cloud infrastructure services to maintain their storage hardware or infrastructure. The rising maintenance and infrastructure cost are propelling the demand for the market as it helps in lowering down capital and operational expenditure. The rising demand for pay-as-you-go model is rapidly gaining popularity amongst enterprises and organizations. This model helps enterprises in reducing their cost, as they will only be charged for what it was used.

The cloud infrastructure services market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment, organization size and vertical. The deployment is segmented into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Public deployment model is anticipated to have a significant share in cloud infrastructure services market in the predicted period. The public cloud share resources (like servers, racks and CPU) with several other businesses subjected to their demand. It requires low maintenance and less setup; it also provides accessibility 24/7 from anytime, anywhere. Owing to its several benefits such as reliability, scalability, flexibility, unit-wise costing and accessibility independence, public cloud deployment is expected to support growth.

On the basis of region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the projected period in cloud infrastructure services market. The rising call for low cost and fast services delivery processes along with full security during operating in cloud is anticipated to propel market demand in the forecast period.

Renowned cloud infrastructure services market players are IBM, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, Verizon, AT&T, VMware and Verizon among others.

The report segments cloud infrastructure services market as follows:

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Service Segment Analysis

Storage as a Service

Compute as a Service

Backup as a Service

Desktop as a Service

Networking as a Service

Managed Hosting

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

