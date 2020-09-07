Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antihypertensives market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the antihypertensives market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the antihypertensives market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the antihypertensives market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for antihypertensives market was valued at approximately USD 26.18 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 30.62 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 2.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the antihypertensives market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the antihypertensives market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new drug class launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the antihypertensives market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the antihypertensives by segmenting the market based on drug class, and region. All the segments of antihypertensives market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Drugs used for treating high blood pressure or hypertension are referred as antihypertensives. Antihypertensive drug class is used to prevent complications associated with high blood pressure, like myocardial infarction and stroke. Research evidences suggest decrease in hypertension related risks like ischaemic heart disease, stroke, heart failure, dementia and mortality by many folds using antihypertensive drugs. Large numbers of antihypertensive drug classes are used to reduce blood pressure. These include vasodilators, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, alpha blockers, beta blockers, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), diuretics and others.

The demand for antihypertensives market is driven by increasing prevalence of hypertension among adults of all age groups, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, sedentary lifestyle and changing eating habits across the globe. Also, increasing geriatric population, increasing disposable income and health awareness are other factors that boost the market growth. Increasing number of generics and growing competition may act as a restraint to the market growth. Emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base and launch of novel therapies are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players operating in the global antihypertensives.

Based on drug class, global antihypertensives market is bifurcated into vasodilators, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, alpha blockers, beta blockers, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), diuretics and other drugs. Diuretics drug class segment held largest market share in 2018. Diuretics are used as first line of treatment for controlling high blood pressure and thus accounted for large market share. Beta blocker and calcium channel blockers drug classes will see rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global antihypertensives market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of hypertension, increasing risk of related cardiovascular complications such as stroke, heart failure, ischemic heart disease etc., growing awareness and increasing focus of major players to launch novel therapies with higher efficiency and lower side effects are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Increasing geriatric population, presence of developed infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing awareness and prevalence of hypertension are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for antihypertensives market in the coming years. Growing adoption of western culture, sedentary lifestyle, changing eating habits, lack of physical activity, increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of hypertension and related complications are factors promoting antihypertensives market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Lupin Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited among others.

