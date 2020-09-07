The Europe wet pet food market is accounted to US$ 5,789.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,684.1 Mn by 2027.

Pet food, which is composed of a high percentage of water, ranging between 75% and 85%, along with other dry ingredients, is termed as wet pet food. The wet pet food is increasingly being preferred by pet owners as they help to boosts energy, builds muscles and lean mass, and stimulates the overall growth mechanism in animals. Consumption of wet pet food helps to provide the necessary nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals to pets to keep them healthy and hydrated. Moreover, such kinds of foods are considered as an ideal option for pets who cannot chew properly due to missing teeth, improper adjustment of jaws, or other related pet concerns.

Top Key Player:

De Haan Petfood,FirstMate Pet Foods,Little BigPaw,Mars, Incorporated,Monge SPA,Petguard Holdings, Llc,Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.,Nestlé Purina Petcare,Butcher’s Pet Care

Growing preference of pet owners toward buying superior pet food products to favor the Europe wet pet food market.Growing concerns among pet owners about pet nutrition and health are primarily driving the growth of the wet pet food market. Wet pet food contains animal and plant derivatives such as chicken, beef, lamb, meat broth, vegetable broth, and eggs. Also, the percentage of water ranges from 75% to 85%. Wet pet food is the best source of hydration. It also contains higher amounts of proteins and fats, minerals with added flavours and preservatives, making it more nutritional and tastier for pets. These nutrients offer various health benefits such as boosts energy, builds and tones muscles, and builds lean mass. It also helps fight infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and improve stamina for better metabolism. Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

EUROPE WET PET FOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Wet Pet Food Market, by Product

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Europe Wet Pet Food Market, by Packaging Type

Canned

Pouches

Others

Europe Wet Pet Food Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialized Pet Shops

Online

Others

