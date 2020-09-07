The Europe compound management market is expected to reach US$ 192.77 Mn in 2027 from US$ 60.32 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of +14.5 % from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as, growth in the bio-banking sector and development of the European pharmaceutical industry. However, market growth is likely to slow down due need to capital investment for the establishment of compound management facilities in the region.

The pharmaceutical industry is known as a significant contributor to the European economy. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association, in 2018, around US$ 41,000 Mn (i.e., €36,500 million) was invested in R&D in the European countries. As per the EUROSTAT, the pharmaceutical industry has the highest added-value per person employed, which is significantly higher than the average value for other high-tech and manufacturing industries. The pharmaceutical industry has the highest ratio of R&D investment to net sales. As per the 2018 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector accounts for almost 18.9% of total business R&D expenditure across the globe.

Biosero Inc.,Meridian Bioscience,Evotec,Icagen, Inc.,TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.,TTP Labtech,Frontier Scientific Services,Hamilton Company,Tecan Trading AG

Germany is considered to lead the market in Europe among the countries during the forecast period. Germany has a strong base of pharmaceutical companies, which are mainly driving the demand for compound management in the region. According to Germany Trade and Invest in 2015, there were more than 1,100 pharmaceutical companies present in Germany. These pharmaceutical companies are majorly focusing on R&D to develop new drugs for various therapeutic applications. The expenditures for R&D has increased by pharmaceutical companies in Germany. For instance, according to a report published by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) in 2018, the pharmaceutical R&D expenditure in Germany has increased from US$ 7,100.6 million (6216 € million) in 2015 to US$ 7,113.2 million in 2015 (6,227€ million).

EUROPE COMPOUND MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products

Instruments

Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems

Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software

Services

By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

By Application

Drug Discovery

Gene Synthesis

Biobanking

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

