Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein application, Technology, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Antibody-drug conjugate Market was valued at approximately USD 1754.57 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2863.49 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.25 % between 2018 and 2025.

Antibody-drug conjugate is one of the biopharmaceutical drug class that have been developed as a directed cancer therapy. Antibody-drug conjugates are intended, unlike chemotherapy, to target as well as destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy cells. By 2019, Antibody-drug conjugates had been developed by over 56 pharmaceutical companies. Antibody-drug conjugates are compound molecules made up of an antibody that is associated with a biologically active cytotoxic (anticancer) product. Examples of bioconjugates and immunoconjugates are antibody-drug conjugates. Antibody-drug conjugates combine monoclonal antibodies ” targeting capabilities with cytotoxic drug cancer-killing capabilities. They can be designed to discriminate between tissue that is healthy and diseased.

The study provides a decisive view on the Antibody-Drug Conjugates market by segmenting the market based on application, technology and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on application, the market is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and brain tumor.

Breast cancer was the largest segment generating revenue in 2017 due to factors such as high global breast cancer incidence and Kadcyla commercial availability in most major regions. One of the major drivers of the antibody drug conjugates market is the increasing prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common applications of cancer in 2018 are breast cancer with 2,09 million cases, 2,09 million cases of lung cancer, 1,80 million cases of colorectal cancer, 1,28 million cases of prostate cancer, 1,04 million cases of skin cancer, and 1,03 million cases of stomach cancer.

Based on the Technology segment, the market is bifurcated into cleavable and non-cleavable linkers. Because of factors such as large use of these linkers and total number of products in the pipeline, it has been projected that cleavable linkers would see the fastest growth over the forecast period. In addition, two new products from Pfizer“Besponsa and Mylotarg“were approved for use in developed regions in 2017 and both feature cleavable connectors.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest manufacturing country in 2017, followed by Europe. The main factor attributing to their continued dominance is the presence of major market players such as Seattle Genetics, Roche, Pfizer, and AbbVie. North America is the most well-established market for using ADCs combined with well-established healthcare infrastructure and knowledge of patients.As most of the ADCs currently in pipeline are being produced in the U.S., North America is expected to see the fastest growth over the forecast period. Sometimes, the United States. One of the first governing bodies to allow ADC in the United States is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, over the forecast period, these factors are likely to fuel market growth in the region.

The increasing acceptance and therapeutic potential of ADCs can also be associated with an exponential increase in the number of patents submitted / granted; the total number of patents rose from 1,395 in 2009 to around 16,500 in the first half of 2019. rose from 1,395 in 2009 to around 16,500 in the first half of 2019. With more than 200 ADCs being developed in clinical / preclinical stages, the industry is gradually shifting from relying on conventional technologies to new and more robust approaches to conjugate such complex biomolecules. With more than 200 ADCs being developed in clinical / preclinical stages, the industry is gradually shifting from relying on conventional technologies to new and more robust approaches to conjugate such complex biomolecules. A variety of well-funded start-ups / small businesses have been developed over the years, offering new conjugation techniques, more powerful warheads and advanced connecting technologies. In addition, over the past few years, several licensing agreements / collaborations between drug developers and software providers have been inked to advance the creation of candidates for pipeline ADC.

Key players within global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market include AbbVie Inc., Agensys, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Seattle Genetics, Inc., Synthon Holding B.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited amongst others.

The report segments global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market as follows:

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market: Application Segment Analysis

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Tumor

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

