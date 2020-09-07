Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increase in live streamed content, and rise in popularity of video game streaming services are driving the growth of the global video streaming market. In addition, extensive use of videos in corporate training as well as massive growth of online video in developing economies are the factors that majorly boost the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues are expected to hamper the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are providing numerous opportunities for the market.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Hulu, LLC., Ustream, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, and Brightcove Inc.

In video streaming the data from a video file is continuously delivered via the Internet to a remote user. By using video streaming platforms, user can view a video online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Video streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.

The global streaming market is segmented into component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. By streaming type, the market is classified into live/linear video streaming and non-linear video streaming. Deployment mode segment includes cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By revenue model, the market is categorized into subscription, consumer and enterprise. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

