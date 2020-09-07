Data Center Cooling Market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.1 billion in 2016 to USD 14.3 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

The application modernization services offer application code conversion, enhance the user experience, integration & automation, and others. Enterprises across the globe are engaged in application modernization initiatives to stay ahead in the competitive market. The application modernization is driven by digital transformation initiative across the industries. With the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances, enterprises must upgrade its application and legacy based on the compliances & standards. Regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS are playing a vital role in the application modernization market. Enterprises are modernizing its legacy to make competitive differentiation.

Increase in data traffic leading to upsurge the demand for effective cooling solutions is bolstering the North America Data Centre Cooling Market

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in the upsurge of demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud.

Germany is dominating the Data Center Cooling market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for Data Center Cooling market. Germany is a highly industrialized country, and its economically leading industries include chemicals, automotive, electronics, and food & beverages. Through its economic and innovation policies, the country focuses on the digital economy; digital infrastructure; innovative public administration; digital workplaces; digital environments in society, science, research, education, security, protection, culture, and media; and European and international dimension of the Digital Agenda. Also, Germany is a significant FinTech market in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world. On the back of such developed ICT and FinTech sector, the demand for Data Center Cooling is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period.

EUROPE DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTRE COOLING MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Offerings

Solutions

Services

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Connectivity

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Data Center Type

Enterprise

Colocation

Wholesale

Hyperscale Data Centers

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

It & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – Company Profiles

Airedale air Conditioning

Asetek Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal GmbH

Schneider Electric

Stulz GmbH

Trane

Vertiv Group Cor.

