The report ‘Probiotic Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027’ elaborates about the various probiotic supplements available in the market and the scope of this market to flourish amidst the growing demand for probiotics. As per the report, a probiotic supplement is a product intended for ingestion that contains ‘live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host’. It primarily enables to maintain immunity and digestive health of the consumers.

The report captures retail market value of probiotic supplement sales. This is not to confuse with other probiotic products such as probiotic food and drugs. The overall value has been referred as market size (US$ Mn) across the report. Market value estimated in this report has been derived through a proven methodology, wherein data is fetched through surveys across representative countries using stratified sampling method.

What all is included in this report?

This report is divided into five distinct parts. The first part covers the market introduction of the probiotic supplements market. The subsequent three parts contain an exhaustive report on the global women probiotic supplements analysis and forecast, global kids probiotic supplements analysis and forecast and global seniors probiotic supplements analysis and forecast. Fifth and the last part of the report consists of the competition landscape, which features important players operating in the global probiotic supplements market and contains important information about such companies.

In the introduction, the pertinent market numbers and the market numbers of the most lucrative region and segment have been covered. This part also contains an executive summary of the report, which is valuable for the report audience to have a cursory glance at this vast market. Besides the executive summary, the introduction also contains detailed definitions regarding what exactly probiotic supplements are and what are the influencing factors for consumer inclination towards probiotic supplements.

The subsequent three parts of this report contain an analysis and forecast of the global probiotic supplements market for women, kids and seniors. These sections of the report depict the market dynamics of the global probiotic supplements market and give the drivers that encourage the growth of this market and the restraints that hamper the growth of this market. Besides the drivers and restraints, the various opportunities and trends that the global probiotic supplements market offers are also discussed. Besides this, the key regulations that are applicable in the global probiotic supplements market are also discussed as per the various laws enacted by various countries and regions. In addition, the global probiotic supplements market by bacteria type, by formulation, by function, by distribution channel and by region are also given. These subsections of the report contain important information about the market such as BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness index.

The last part of the report contains the competitive landscape of the probiotic supplements market. This part constitutes information on the various leading companies operating in the global probiotic supplements market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global probiotic supplements market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global probiotics supplements market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

Why should you buy this report?

This report is a treasure trove of the competitive intelligence you may require for a successful stint in the global probiotic supplements market. This report gives enough information about the key market players and their main strategies that enables them to stay as market leaders in this highly competitive market. Besides, this report highlights key industry trends, opportunities and restraints that have a bearing on the global probiotic supplements market. This gives the report audience a clear perspective regarding this vast market and arms them with crystal clear insights to take important decisions regarding this market. Last but not the least, if you are planning to enter the global probiotic supplements market, you can keep in loop your marketing, sales and brand strategists to possess detailed information regarding this market so that the kind of output they give is directly reflected in the market growth that you and your company hope to achieve.

Our proven research methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the probiotic supplements market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global probiotic supplements market.

Market Taxonomy

By End Use Distribution Channel Bacteria Region Women By Function

Immunity & Digestive Health

Urogenital Health

Vaginal Health

Urinary Tract Infections

Pregnancy

Weight Management

Others

By Form

Tablet

Capsules

Liquid

Powder Premixes

Seniors By Formulation

Tablet

Capsules

Liquid

Powder Premixes

Kids By Form

Powder Premixes

Tablets

Gummies/ChewablesLozenges

Liquid & Gels Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Speciality Storese-Commerce

Pharmacy Stores Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

