Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG, Nitriflex, TAPRATH, Zeon, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.



Powder NBR Market Classification by Types:

?0.2mm Powder Product

0.2-0.5 Powder Product

?0.5 Powder Product

Powder NBR Market Size by Application:

Automotive

Electric

Construction Material

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Powder NBR market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Powder NBR are as follows:

History Year 2015-2019 Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026

