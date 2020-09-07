Global Smart Card Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. These are the pocket-sized cards that comprise combined circuits and those can be utilized for specific identification and verification by the administrations through numerous subdivisions.

A smart card is a physical electronic authorization device, used to control access to a resource. It is typically a plastic credit card sized card with an embedded integrated circuit. Many smart cards include a pattern of metal contacts to electrically connect to the internal chip. Others are contactless, and some are both. Smart cards can provide personal identification, authentication, data storage, and application processing.

The key players covered in this study

• Gemalto

• American Banknote Corporation

• Giesecke & Devrient

• Oberthur

• IDEMIA

• Inteligensa Group

• CPI Card Group

• VALID

• Eastcompeace

• Goldpac Group

• Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

• CardLogix Corporation

• Wuhan Tianyu

• DATANG

• KONA I

• Watchdata

• HENGBAO

• …

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Smart Card Company.

Segment by Type

• Contact Cards

• Contactless Cards

• Memory Cards

Segment by Application

• Payment Cards

• Government/Health

• SIM Cards

• Transportation Cards

• Access Cards

• Other

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary

1 Smart Card Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Card

1.2 Smart Card Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Card Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2 Contact Cards

1.2.3 Contactless Cards

1.2.4 Memory Cards

1.3 Smart Card Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Card Consumption Comparison by Application (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Payment Cards

1.3.3 Government/Health

1.3.4 SIM Cards

1.3.5 Transportation Cards

1.3.6 Access Cards

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Smart Card Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Card Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Smart Card Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Card Revenue (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Smart Card Production (2015-2026)

2 Global Smart Card Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Card Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Card Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Card Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Card Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Card Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

