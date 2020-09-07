The global Windows Digital Signage Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2026. Scope of global Windows Digital Signage includes by Component (Hardware, Software, services), by Product Type (Video walls, Video screen, Transparent LED screen, Digital poster, Kiosks, Others), By Application (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Stadiums & Playgrounds, Corporate, Others.) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Overview-

Digital signage is also called dynamic signage, is a specified form of sliver casting in which video or multimedia content is displayed in public places for informational or advertising purposes. It is usually contains of a computer or playback device connected to a large, bright digital screen such as an LCD or plasma display. They are used as a network of electronic displays that are centrally accomplished and individually addressable for the display of text, animated or video messages for advertising, information, entertainment and merchandising to targeted audiences.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

• KeyWest Technology, Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Omnivex Corporation

• Samsung Electronics

• Winmate Communication, Inc

• LG Electronics

• Microsoft Corporation.

• Panasonic

• Christie Digital Systems

• …

Increasing demand for advanced products that require digitized information management and guidance that can be accessed from remote locations. This is one of the key drivers anticipated to boost the windows digital signage market over the forecast period. However, the factors such as software and hardware compatibility, networking, electrical interface, and connectivity are the few prevailing issues are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

• Video walls

• Video screen

• Transparent LED screen

• Digital poster

• Kiosks

Based on Application, the market is divided into:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Stadiums & Playgrounds

• Corporate

• Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, hole type, wireline type wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, hole type, wireline type with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Windows Digital Signage Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Windows Digital Signage Company.

