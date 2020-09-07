The global K-12 it infrastructure spending market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global k-12 it infrastructure spending includes by Product Type (Hardware, Software, IT services), by Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Cisco Systems

• Apple

• Dell

• Lenovo

• Extreme Networks

• Brocade Communications Systems

• Juniper Networks

• Ruckus Networks.

• CA Technologies

• Arista Networks

• …

K-12 education is evolving and witnessing significant structural changes, with technology as the key to providing next-generation education systems, which will help make students for the future. The most important modules of personalized learning solutions are the Internet and the availability of one-to-one computer systems. The K-12 education system in personalized learning systems is helping students to improve their academic performance, hence investment in computer systems and ICT infrastructure will increase significantly.

The increasing demand for personalized learning solutions as well as strong support from by the government are anticipated to drive the K-12 it infrastructure spending market. However, lack of resources and infrastructure in developing industries are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

• Hardware

• Software

• IT services

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Pre-primary School

• Primary School

• Middle School

• High School

