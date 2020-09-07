The global Audiometric Rooms Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of global audiometric rooms includes by Types (Audiometric Rooms and Suites, Mini-Booths, Voiceover Rooms and Studios), by Applications (Audiology Labs, Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Teaching Facilities) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:

• QuietStar

• Puma Soundproofing

• Noise Barriers

• Tremetrics

• IAC Acoustics

• Eckel Industries

• Thomas Publishing Company LLC

• Clark Door Limited

• Kinetics Noise Control Inc

• Kawneer Company Inc

• …

Audiometry is a branch of audiology and the science of measuring hearing alertness for variations in sound intensity and pitch which involving thresholds and differing frequencies. It is the testing of a person’s capability to hear various sound frequencies. The test is done with the help of electronic equipment called an audiometer. This testing is usually controlled by a trained technician called an audiologist. Purpose of this audiometer is to identify and diagnose hearing loss.

The increasing demand from emerging markets are anticipated to drive the audiometric rooms market. However, government policy and technological risks are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on types, the market is divided into:

• Audiometric Rooms and Suites

• Mini-Booths

• Voiceover Rooms and Studios

Based on Applications, the market is divided into:

• Audiology Labs

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Teaching Facilities

Target Audience:

• Audiometric Rooms Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Audiometric Rooms Company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Audiometric Rooms Market— Market Overview

4. Audiometric Rooms Market by Product Type Outlook

5. Audiometric Rooms Market by Connectivity Outlook

6. Audiometric Rooms Market by Application Outlook

7. Audiometric Rooms Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

