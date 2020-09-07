The global vehicle remote diagnostics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of global vehicle remote diagnostics includes by Product Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Software), by Connectivity (3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Vehicle System and Component Access, Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis, Service assistance) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Vector Informatik GmbH

• ACTIA Group

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Harman International

• Continental AG

• OnStar LLC

• IBM.

• Transics

• …

Remote vehicle diagnostics solution controls the health of the vehicle, determines the root cause of the problem and provides real time information of vehicle parameters to assess its performance against benchmarks. Automotive remote diagnostics allow automation of vehicle health check and diagnosis using a wireless network. Vehicle health check refers to monitoring vehicle performance by nonstop checking and assessing real-time data of certain parameters. Diagnosis refers to the search based on real-time vehicle data.

The remote diagnostics in vehicles result in cost savings for fleet operators as well as reduced maintenance and service downtime are anticipated to drive the vehicle remote diagnostics market. However, high cost involved in fleet tracking of vehicle remote diagnostics are hindering the growth of the market.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

• Diagnostic Equipment

• Software

Based on connectivity, the market is divided into:

• 3G

• 4G LTE

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Vehicle System and Component Access

• Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis

• Service assistance

Target Audience:

• Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

