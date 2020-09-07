The global fishery expert witness service market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2026. Scope of global fishery expert witness service includes by Product Type (Loss of Fishing Profits/Resources, Claim Review, Analysis, and Evaluation, Expert Witness Testimony), by Application (Fisheries, Marine Resource Management) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:

• ForensisGroup Consulting

• NRC

• ORC Expert Advisory Services

• JurisPro

• Aqua Sierra

• Bruno Broughton and Broughton Fishery Technologies

• Fisheries 4 Sale

• Perennial Economics

• MegaPesca

Fish and fisheries are a vital part of most societies and make main contributions to economic and social health and well-being in many areas. Fishery Expert Witness service is fishery expert for consulting fishery related problems. It is the process of information gathering, analysis, planning, consultation, decision-making, allocation of resources and formulation and implementation, with enforcement as necessary, of regulations or rules which govern fisheries activities in order to ensure the continued productivity of the resources and the accomplishment of other fisheries objectives.

The increase as consumers with increasing incomes seeks higher value seafood and as aquaculture steps up to meet increasing demand are anticipated to drive the fishery expert witness service market. However, greater investment may hampering the growth of the market

The fishery expert witness service market is primarily segmented based on different product type, application and regions.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

• Loss of Fishing Profits/Resources

• Claim Review, Analysis, and Evaluation

• Expert Witness Testimony

Based on application, the market is divided into:

• Fisheries

• Marine Resource Management

Target Audience:

• Fishery Expert Witness Service Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Fishery Expert Witness Service Company.

