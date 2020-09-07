Electrophysiology Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Electrophysiology Devices Market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Electrophysiology Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Electrophysiology Devices Laboratory Devices

3D-Mapping Systems

Electrophysiology Devices Recording Systems

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Systems

Intracardiac Echoradiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Electrophysiology Devices X-Ray Systems

Others

Electrophysiology Devices Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation Electrophysiology Devices Catheters

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Catheters

Microwave Ablation (MWA) Systems

Laser Ablation Systems

Electrophysiology Devices Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional Electrophysiology Devices Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Electrophysiology Devices Diagnostic Catheters

Ultrasound Electrophysiology Devices Diagnostic Catheters

Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNT)

Wolff-Parkinson White Syndrome

Bradycardia

Other

End-user

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the Electrophysiology Devices market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends and the technological roadmap pertaining to the Electrophysiology Devices market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Electrophysiology Devices market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Electrophysiology Devices market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Electrophysiology Devices is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Electrophysiology Devices market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with product innovation and development.

Chapter 04- Market Background

This section includes the prominent dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) which are responsible for shaping the market’s growth trajectory during the upcoming decade’s forecast. The chapter also sheds light on the relevance and impact of the prominent forecast factors along with macro-economic trends such as the global GDP and healthcare outlook.

Chapter 05- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter of the report sheds exclusive light on the present as well as projected future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. It incorporates the current economic outlook and comparison with the 2008 financial crisis as well as quarter-wise forecast for the remainder of the current year. The chapter concludes by providing a probable recovery scenario across the short-term, medium-term and long-term forecast periods respectively.

Chapter 06- Market Context

This chapter elucidates on the overall market scenario, taking into account the key products’ unique selling proposition (USP), disease epidemiology, regulatory scenario, key promotional strategies, product adoption analysis and value chain analysis among other aspects.

Chapter 07- Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Electrophysiology Devices market for the forecast period of 2020-2030, in value terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical projections of the Electrophysiology Devices market, providing historical, current and future projections in ‘000 units. The projections are given on a year-on-year basis.

Chapter 08- Global Electrophysiology Devices Market- Pricing Analysis

In this section, the report incorporates a detailed pricing analysis at the regional as well as global levels, along with a detailed break-up demarcating the levels of manufacturing and distributor pricing.

Chapter 09- Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

In this chapter, the report includes a year-on-year growth trend and opportunity analysis for the upcoming decade (2020-2030). It provides historical, current and future market value projections in US$ Mn.

Chapter 10- Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Type

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology Devices market based on type and has been classified into laboratory devices, ablation catheters and diagnostic catheters.

Chapter 11 – Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Indication

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology Devices market based on application and has been classified into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal re-entry tachycardia (AVNT), Wolff-Parkinson White Syndrome, Bradycardia and others.

