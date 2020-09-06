Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Hose market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Hose Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Hose market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Industrial Hose Market: by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicone, Polyurethane, and Others), by Media (Chemical, Water, Oil, Hot Water and Steam, Air and Gas, and Food and Beverage) and by Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Mining, Agriculture, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global industrial hose market size was valued at 12 Billion USD in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 18.4 Billion USD by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The report global industrial hose market covers forecast and examination on a global as well as regional level. The study presents a broad valuation of the market, emerging trends, opportunities, competition, and industry-validated market numbers. The research report provides remarkable data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Industrial hose basically refers to the flexible hollow tube or pipe, which is designed to supply fluids, water, and substances to various parts of the unit in the industry. The shape of the hose is usually cylindrical and its design is based on the combination of media and performance. Industrial hose is generally made of natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nitrile rubber, polyurethane, and others. The industrial hoses are widely used in the chemical industry owing to their capability of handling range of acids, solids such as powder, and others. However, the use of hoses is not restricted to a single domain in industries; the demand for industrial hose is projected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in the domain of industrial testing and safety are further gaining traction for the global industrial hose market.

Based on the material, the global industrial hose market has been classified into natural rubber, nitrile rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), silicone, polyurethane, and others. Hoses made of polyurethane have anticipated gaining substantial growth over the forecast timeline. As polyurethane is a plastic material, it can be used in various Media, including composite wood panels, building insulation, refrigerator and freezer insulation, and others. Additionally, polyurethane hoses have exceptional resistance to kerosene, oil, gasoline, and other petroleum-based materials, which makes them suitable for chemical industry, oil & gas industry, mining industry, and others.

The global industrial hose market is categorized into chemical, water, oil, hot water and steam, air and gas, and food and beverage on the basis of media. In the global industrial hose market, chemical media has accounted for the largest share in 2018. Hoses that are used in the chemical industry are used for suction and discharge of chemicals as they are designed for optimal performance during the pressure flow. Owing to their high chemical and abrasion resistivity, the chemical media segment is further expected to generate potential revenue.

Based on verticals, the automotive industry is has accredited for the largest share in 2018. Rising usage of hoses in automobile engines to carry fluids coupled with the increased need for optimal engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency is driving the segment value. Moreover, rising sales of passenger cars due to high disposable income helps to gain momentum for the segment growth.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Increasing urbanization and rising demand for automobiles, especially in India and China are stimulating the need for industrial hose in the regional market. Further, modernization in the agricultural process along with growing per capita income in the region is further fueling the regional market growth.

The global industrial hose market is highly combined with major players including Eaton Corporation PLC, Gates Industrial Corporation PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, RYCO Hydraulics, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Kurt Manufacturing, Piranha Hose Materials, Inc., NORRES Schlauchtechnik MBH, Colex International Ltd., and others. The major stratagems implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments. These companies are focusing more on investment in advancements, expansions, and collaboration to increase their market share.

This report segments the global industrial hoses market as follows:

Global Industrial Hoses Market: Material Segment Analysis

Natural Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Polyurethane

PVC

Global Industrial Hoses Market: Media Segment Analysis

Water

Oil

Hot Water and Steam

Air and Gas

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Global Industrial Hoses Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Mining

Agriculture

Global Industrial Hoses Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

