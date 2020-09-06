Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diketene Derivatives market.

Abstract

The diketene derivatives market valued around USD 340 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global diketene derivatives market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global diketene derivatives market is likely to witness substantial growth within a few years and is expected to grow at a noticeable rate within the forecast period. There is enormous scope in the diketene derivatives market due to its properties, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Highly reactive building blocks and light-colored liquid or colorless with non-hygroscopic properties are the major attributes that are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, one of the crucial factors that drive the growth of the market is the demand for diketene derivatives from the agrochemical industry. There is a prominent rise in the manufacturing of the agrochemicals across the globe owing to the increasing demand for food, where agrochemicals are used for preventing pests and weeds, and fertility the soil. Henceforth, agrochemicals are one of the important applications of diketene derivatives that accounts for a noteworthy share of the market.

The global diketene derivatives market has been categorized on the basis of product type and Application. Based on the product type, the diketene derivatives market is segmented into diketene esters, arylamides, alkyl amides, dihydroacetic acid, and others. Diketene esters segment is majorly used in pharmaceutical, dye, agrochemical industries. Arylamides are produced when aromatic amines react with diketene, where they are used mainly in the production of azo pigments. Alkylamides are produced by the reaction of aliphatic amines and diketene that are used in pharmaceutical and polymer industries. Dihydroacetic Acid is a solid material which is used as preservatives in the cosmetic industries. Based on the application, the diketene derivatives are segmented into the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, pigments and dyes, and others.

There are various drivers that are surging the industry at a faster rate. The major driver which is bolstering the market is the rise in the demand for the diketene derivatives in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. The import and export trade for the generic drugs has exponentially increased which created humongous business opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, the rise in the Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (API) units is supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical sector which has ultimately led to the development of the global diketene derivatives market. The secondary factor which is driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for diketene derivatives from the pigments and dyes industry where diketene derivatives are widely used in the manufacturing of organic pigments such as arylide and diarylide. The only factor which might hinder the market of diketene derivatives is being minor toxic as it causes eye, nose and throat irritation.

Some of the key players in the global diketene derivatives market are Lonza, Teijin Shoji Co. Ltd., Celanese, FMC, UCC, and Synthetic Chemical Industry, Toronto Research Chemicals, Mitsuboshi Chemical, Daicel, Eastman Chemical among others.

This report segments the global diketene derivatives market as follows:

Global Diketene Derivatives Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Diketene Esters

Arylamides

Alkylamides

Dihydroacetic Acid (DHS)

Others

Global Diketene Derivatives Market: Application Analysis

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Pigments and Dyes

Others

Global Diketene Derivatives Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

