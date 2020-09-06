Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence market.

The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market valued around USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has a significant role in the manufacturing industries which typically supports industrial development. Enterprise manufacturing intelligence is typically software that provides real-time relevant information about manufacturing processes. With the help of the relevant data, the organization can plan and implement things accordingly to enhance the performance and increase efficiency. EMI software aggregates and analyzes business data, production data, energy data and logistics data which then further provides role-based visualization, and aids personnel reduce production waste. The major features of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence software which is up surging the demand for this market are; recognize best practices, enhance manufacturing processes, and forecast potential problems. Moreover, it offers several attributes such as operational excellence when amalgamated with cloud-based software and big data, key performance indicator alerts, process verification, and threshold analysis which are the emerging trends in the market.

The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market has been segmented on the basis of the end-use industry. Based on the end-use industry, enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is segmented into automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages. Enterprise manufacturing intelligence software has provided a platform for the food companies so as to take their business process to next level by providing information about the production in real-time so that the operator can find the issues which will help for process improvement and provide opportunities for production expansion. Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the market followed by Europe owing to the increasing penetration and utilization of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence software across end-use industries. Asia-pacific region is anticipated to have substantial growth for the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market due to frequent improvements and expansions are being done by suppliers in the existing software as well as in the production processes.

The major factors which drive the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market are intensified competition amongst manufacturers, increased complications in the supply chain process and rising demand for superior operational excellence. These all aspects are catered by the EMI software which delivers operational metrics that would be utilized to decrease the production waste, analyze the reasons for manufacturing problems, and combine operations data with enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications. The factor which might restrain the growth of the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market is the high cost associated at the time of implementation.

The key players in the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market are ABB Ltd., Aegis Limited, Oracle Corporation, Parsec Automation Corporation, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, QISOFT, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens AG.

This report segments the global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market as follows:

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Deployment Type Analysis

Embedded

Standalone

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Offering Analysis

Software

Services

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: End-User Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

