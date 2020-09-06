Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crane and Hoist market.

The global crane & hoist market was valued at 32.341 USD Millions in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at 47.42 USD Millions in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The research report global crane and hoist market cover forecast and analysis on regional as well as global level. The study offers an all-inclusive valuation of the market, opportunities, rivalry, emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report presents momentous data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Crane is machinery equipment which is used to lift and move heavy loads in both vertical and horizontal direction. It is generally equipped with a hoist rope, chain ropes, and sheaves. Owing to the mechanical advantage of cranes, the machinery is used to move heavy loads that are beyond human capacity. Cranes are widely used in the transportation industry for loading and unloading of freight, in the construction industry for moving heavy materials, and in manufacturing industries for the assembling of heavy equipment. In the construction industry, cranes are widely known for their performance, strength, and reliability. Development in the construction industry, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan is fueling the demand for crane and hoist market. Moreover, with new development plans and projects, there is increased use of construction equipment. Furthermore, with expanding aerospace industry, there is a high demand for material handling equipment. On the flip side, lack of skilled manpower to operate such types of machinery could challenge the market growth.

Based on the type, the global crane and hoist market has been classified into mobile cranes and fixed cranes. In 2018, the mobile crane segment has contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue. Mobile cranes are widely used in construction activities and heavy equipment assembling. Such cranes are designed for moving, lifting, pulling and holding loads during the operation. Moreover, they are also used in warehouses, construction sites, oil rigs, factories, railway yards, and others. Owing to its vast use, the segment is further expected to propel over the forecast timeline.

The global crane and hoist market is categorized into hydraulic, hybrid, and electric on the mode of operation. In the global crane and hoist market, the hydraulic crane segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Hydraulic cranes are extensively used in manufacturing, transport, and construction industries as these cranes are widely used for moving and hoisting materials in shipyards, industrial workshops, and warehouses.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific has accredited for the largest market share in 2018. The region is further expected to gain substantial growth over the horizon with the immense potential owing to the rising construction activities. Surging Typeion output without negotiating quality standards has affected the manufacturing sector in emerging economies.

The global crane and hoist market is merged with major players including Tadano, Kito, Columbus Mckinnon, Ingersoll Rand, Zoomlion, Cargotec, Manitowoc, Liebherr, Terex, and Konecranes, among others. The major approaches implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, and partnerships. These companies are focusing on investment in modernizations, expansions, and collaborations to increase their market share.

For instance, in January 2017, STAHL was acquired by Columbus McKinnon, which is a manufacturer of explosion-protected hoists and crane components. This acquisition allowed the company to focus its growth on out of US markets. Columbus McKinnon has also acquired Magnetek, a leading manufacturer and designer of digital power & motion control solutions for the elevator, material handling, and mining Operations.

This report segments the global crane & hoist market as follows:

Global Crane & Hoist Market: Type Segment Analysis

Mobile Cranes

Fixed Cranes

Global Crane & Hoist Market: Operations Segment Analysis

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

Global Crane & Hoist Market: Industry Segment Analysis

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Shipping & Material Handling

Mining

Automotive & Railway

Marine

Energy & Power

Others

Global Crane & Hoist Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

