The global clean-in-place market was valued at 7,300 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 21,850 USD Million in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.69%. The report covers estimation and analysis for the clean-in-place market on a regional and global level. The research report provides a wide-ranging valuation of the market, evolving trends, rivalry, opportunities, and industry-validated market statistics. The report provides remarkable data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Clean-in-place (CIP) is a method of cleaning equipment such as pipes, process equipment, vessels, filters, and associated fittings without dismantling. The advantage of this method is faster cleaning, less labor-intensive and less exposure to chemicals. CIP is a fully automated system equipped with PLC, heat exchangers, sensors, and others. Rising usage of the CIP system in the pharma industry as CIP systems are used to remove particulates from the pipes, which are used in hospitals, is escalating the market growth. High demand for CIP in the production of convenience and processed foods are further driving the growth of the CIP market. However, high cost of operation could hinder the market growth.

Based on the system type, the global clean-in-place market has been classified into single-use CIP systems and reuse CIP systems. In 2018, the reuse CIP system segment has accredited for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Recirculation of cleaning solution and water helps in reducing wastage and saving cost. The system circulates cleaning detergents and water from the previous cycle, which is to be reused in the next cycle. Owing to its cost efficiency and other advantages, the segment is further expected to propel the market growth.

The global clean-in-place market is categorized into single-tank systems, two-tank systems, sensors, multi-tank systems, spray balls, tank washers, and nozzles, and others. In the global clean-in-place market, the multi-tank CIP system has accounted for the largest share in 2018. As multi-tank CIP systems are used for reuse and recovery of cleaning solutions and rinse water, they are also highly efficient, economical, and provide sustainable solutions. In addition to this, these systems allow reuse and recover of wash solutions and reduce chemical and water use. Hence, this segment is contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the end-use industry, the global clean-in-place market has been classified into food, dairy, pharmaceuticals, brewery and beverages, and others. The food segment has accounted for the highest market share in 2018. As there is a high need to maintain hygiene and keep machinery and equipment bacteriologically clean, the segment is fueling the demand for the market.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the influx of players coupled with the native players in the region. Rising stringent regulations regarding the production and processing of food, pharma, and dairy products are boosting the demand for CIP systems in the region. Additionally, increasing population coupled with rising disposable income is further catering to the demand for CIP systems.

The global clean-in-place market is associated with major players including Millitec Food Systems, Centec GmbH, Melegari Manghi, KHS GmbH, Krones Ag, SPX Flow, Alfa Laval, Sani-Matic, GEA Group, Tetra Pak International, and others. The major stratagems implemented by these leading companies in the market are new System Type launches, recent developments, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. These companies are aiming more on investment in evolutions, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

