Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surface Roughness Measurement market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surface Roughness Measurement Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surface Roughness Measurement market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surface Roughness Measurement Market: by Component (Probes, Frame Grabbers, Lighting Equipment, Cameras, Software, and Others), by Surface Type (2D and 3D), by Technique (Contact Technique and Noncontact Technique), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Optics & Metal Bearing, Medical & Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, Energy & Power, and Other Verticals)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global surface roughness measurement market was valued at 739 USD Million in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at 1019.2 USD Million at a CAGR of 4.1%. The report surface roughness measurement (SRM) market covers forecast and analysis on a global and regional level. The study offers a broad valuation of the market, emerging trends, rivalry, opportunities, and industry-validated market data. The report presents notable data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Roughness can be defined as a component of surface texture. The rough surface has a higher friction coefficient than smooth surfaces. Roughness can be measured by an instrument called a profilometer. The increasing requirement for improving product quality and manufacturing processes is likely to drive the global surface roughness measurement market. Moreover, increasing expenditure on research and development activities is further fueling the market demand. However, lack of skilled workforce to operate instruments for measuring roughness could hamper the market value.

Based on the component, the global surface roughness measurement market has been classified into frame grabbers, probes, cameras, lighting equipment, software, and others. The market for software has accounted for the largest share in 2018. Software is used to analyze the pattern from the captured image of the investigated surface, match and make the decision to accept and discard the component. Software tools along with hardware perform location analysis, abnormalities, and flaw detection. The software component segment has dominated the market share in terms of revenue and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The global surface roughness measurement market is categorized into contact technique and noncontact technique on the basis of the technique. In the global SRM market, the contact technique segment has accredited for the largest market share in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of contact technique for quality control applications in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Moreover, this technique also provides high level of accuracy in terms of measurement of specific characteristics of component and in quality control applications.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific has accounted for the largest share in 2018. The market in this region is further expected to grow at a substantial pace. Increasing adoption of automation in the automobile industry coupled with rapid technological developments in accelerating the market demand. In addition to this, OEMs are in quest of improving Componention in automobile industry through quality checks and inspection of components, which is further escalating the market presence.

The global surface roughness measurement market is highly associated with major players including Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., JENOPTIK AG, KEYENCE Corporation, Mitutoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Starrett, EXTECH, Hexagon AB, Taylor Hobson, and Mahr. The major policies implemented by these leading companies in the market are recent developments, new Component launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions. These companies are focusing more on investment in evolutions, collaborations, and expansions to increase their market share.

For instance, Carl Zeiss acquired around 60% shares of Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH and Neubeuern (Bravaria) that helped the company to aim at the optical 3D digitization sector. This company is focusing on growing organically by spending on Component launches, and acquisitions inorganically.

This report segments the global surface roughness measurement market as follows:

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Component Segment Analysis

Probes

Frame Grabbers

Lighting Equipment

Cameras

Software

Others

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Surface Type Segment Analysis

2D

3D

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Technique Segment Analysis

Contact Technique

Noncontact Technique

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Optics & Metal Bearing

Medical & Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductor

Energy & Power

Other Verticals

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surface Roughness Measurement in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surface Roughness Measurement Market: by Component (Probes, Frame Grabbers, Lighting Equipment, Cameras, Software, and Others), by Surface Type (2D and 3D), by Technique (Contact Technique and Noncontact Technique), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Optics & Metal Bearing, Medical & Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, Energy & Power, and Other Verticals)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580