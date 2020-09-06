Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rebar Processing Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rebar Processing Equipment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rebar Processing Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rebar Processing Equipment Market: by Type (Bar Bending Machine, Bar Shearing Machine, Bar De-Coiling and Straightening, Others (Radius Bending Machine, Stirrup Bending Machine etc.)), by Operation (Fully Automatic, and Semi-Automatic), and by End-User (Steel Producers, Steel Types Manufacturers, and Construction/Engineering Contractors)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The rebar processing equipment market valued around USD 553.8 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the rebar processing equipment market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2018 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The global rebar processing equipment market is anticipated to have prominent growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a steady rate within the forecast period. There is massive scope in the rebar processing equipment market owing to a variety of advantages, advance applications and growing demand in the market. High-speed bending & accuracy, heavy-duty continuous operation, durability, and various functions such as cutting, curling, lifting and de-coiling of the reinforced bar are the crucial attributes that are thriving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the demand for the rebar processing equipment in the steel industry owing to its major applications such as bending, and straightening of reinforced bars are expected to propel the market within the forecast year.

The global rebar processing equipment market has been categorized on the basis of the type, operation, and end-user. Based on the type, the rebar processing equipment market is divided into bar bending machine, bar shearing machine, bar de-coiling and straightening, and others. The other segment is further divided into radius bending machines and stirrup bending machines. The bar bending is typically used in the steel industry and construction industry which is expected to have a higher market share compared to others. In terms of operation, the rebar processing equipment market is classified into fully automatic, and semi-automatic. The fully automatic rebar processing equipment is likely to have higher demand owing to its efficiency and convenience aspect. Based on the end-user, the rebar processing equipment market is segmented into steel producers, steel products manufacturers, and construction/engineering contractors. Geographically, the Asia Pacific and North America is expected to dominate the market within the forecast year.

Increasing demand for rebar processing equipment in the construction industry owing to the development of the infrastructures and buildings worldwide is expected to drive the market. For an instant, the infrastructure activities of private and government organizations are expanding in China, India and the US are projected to be a key contributor to this market. Additionally, technological advancement is going to increase productivity by reducing the time cycle for rebar processing as well as automation in the rebar processing industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market. The factor which might hinder the rebar processing equipment market is the high cost of equipment.

The key players in the global rebar processing equipment market are Jaypee Group, Schnell Spa, Ltd., Gensco Equipment, EVG Entwicklungs- und Verwertungs-Gesellschaft m.b.H., KRB Machinery, Eurobend, PEDAX, Ltd, Henan Sinch Machinery Co., Ltd, Toyo Kensetsu Kohki Co., TJK Machinery (Tianjin) Co, and Everest Equipment Private Limited.

