Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Nephrostomy Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Nephrostomy Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Nephrostomy Devices market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Nephrostomy Devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product, End user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Nephrostomy Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 932.89 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1511.98 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.26 % between 2018 and 2025.

An opening between the kidney and the skin is a nephrostomy. A nephrostomy tube is a thin plastic tube that passes through the leg, through the body, and then through the kidney to the point where the urine is collecting. His task is to clear the blocked urine temporarily. This enables proper functioning of the kidney and protects it against further damage. It also helps to clear up any infection. The procedure is guided by ultrasound and/or X-ray images (or images). Contrast is injected into the urine-collecting part of the kidney. This allows the tube that drains the kidney to be placed in the best position in the collection system. Nephrostomy catheter placement is usually performed in the radiology room or operating room by interventional radiologists under image guidance. Cancers of reproductive organs such as ovarian cancer, colon cancer, etc. are the most common cause of nephrostomy. Dilation catheters are the latest solution to percutaneous dilation challenges. Though contraindicated in pregnant women, for selected patients who develop symptoms of urolithiasis during childbirth, percutaneous nephrostomy is recommended. Other indications of recommended nephrostomy include infections of the urinary tract, bladder prolapse, hyperplasia of the benign prostate, urinary incontinence, etc.

The study provides a decisive view on the Nephrostomy Devices market by segmenting the market based on Product, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Product, the market is segmented into guidewires, drainage tubes, nephrostomy catheters, sheath dilators and others. Due to the less invasive nature of the product, the Guidewires segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the forecast period. -elderly population and prevalence of urinary and bladder disorders are expected to increase consumer demand, thereby affecting segment growth. Guidewire manufacturers focus on working with healthcare providers to increase their customer base and strengthen their position in the industry. Therefore, these manufacturers initiatives and the emergence of well-established and professional practitioners in the developed economies are expected to increase demand for guidewires. Technological advances in nephrostomy devices, such as the introduction of balloon dilation catheter with original multilayer technology, are expected to provide the market with lucrative opportunities.

Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and others. As they offer more tailored services, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are likely to observe the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2026. In addition, the category is also powered by better results relative to hospitals and other healthcare settings. During surgery in ASCs, the risk of infection is half that of hospitals, which also helps boost the growth of the segment. Furthermore, ASCs ensure that patients receive tailored service with improved patient experience, as they are not challenged to treat various types of diseases and disorders.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The largest share in the past was North America. Due to positive reimbursement policies, improved product awareness, the availability of highly skilled physicians and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities in the region, it is expected to see significant growth in the future as well. It is also expected that the quick adoption of technologically advanced medical products will drive the region”s market. Rising government funding for R&D activities in surgical devices and procedures also has a positive impact on growth in the regional market. From 2019 to 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing cases of kidney disorders, supportive government initiatives, and numerous NGO programs to raise awareness of the drug. In addition, the presence of a large number of key companies in China and India leads to the development of the industry. It is further expected that the rapidly expanding medical tourism market in Asia Pacific”s developing economies will increase product demand, thereby growing market growth.

Increasing popularity is also driving the market for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, increasing lifestyle-related disorder cases are likely to contribute to the development of the industry. Already shaping the global market is developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Nephrostomy catheters are commonly used to clear a device that collects blocked urine. This blockage results in hydronephrosis, which is performed with the aid for catheters of nephrostomy. As a result, the increase in the number of hydronephrosis is expected to boost catheter demand, fueling market growth in nephrostomy devices. It is also projected that rising cases of lung, ovarian, and prostate cancer will have a positive impact on consumer demand over the forecast years. Another key driver is the increasing incidence of post-operative infections in kidney transplant patients.

Key players within global Nephrostomy Devices market include Boston Scientific Corp., Teleflex, Inc., Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Olympus Corp., Argon Medical and Uresil LLC amongst others.

