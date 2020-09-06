Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein enzyme, therapeutic condition, route of administration, end user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was valued at approximately USD 6462.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 9581.64 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.81% between 2018 and 2025.

Enzymes are molecules that perform catalytic functions in the body in various biochemical reactions. Lysosomal Storage Disease (LSD) is caused by enzyme deficiency in the body and leads to body organs dysfunction. Enzyme replacement therapy for patients suffering from enzyme deficiency is the method of replacing enzymes with artificial enzymes. The therapy is performed by intravenous infusion or oral administration of the preparation-containing enzyme. Enzyme replacement therapies are intended to increase enzyme concentration, but not to alter the underlined root of the diseases. Enzyme replacement therapy for diseases such as Hunter syndrome, Fabry disease, digestive diseases, and Gaucher disorder is currently available

The study provides a decisive view on the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market by segmenting the market based on Enzyme, therapeutic condition, route of administration, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Enzyme, the market is segmented into pegademase, velaglucerase alfa, agalsidase beta, imiglucerase, taliglucerase, laronidase, alglucosidase alfa, and other enzymes. One of the key factors for the large market share of enzymes such as imiglucerase and velaglucerase alfa is the highest incidence of Gaucher disease. For the diagnosis of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) typically seen in cancer patients, increased use of pancreatic enzymes such as amylase, lipase, and protease is used. About 55,440 people were expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, according to figures from the American Cancer Society. It is therefore predicted that an increased incidence of pancreatic cancer would drive market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the therapeutic condition, the market is bifurcated Pompes disease, Gauchers disease, MPS, Fabrys disease, SCID, and others. Gaucher”s disease has a high incidence due to its large market share. Gaucher disease is a disease caused by recessive mutation that is inherited. According to United States estimates The disease is estimated to occur in one person in the general population in 50,000 to 100,000 individuals, depending on the location.

Based on the route of administration segment, the market is bifurcated into oral and parenteral. Due to its ability to promote rapid absorption and drug delivery, the parenteral route of administration held the largest market share in 2018. A large number of market players offer a wide range of parenteral enzyme replacement therapy; thus, during the forecast period this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Based on the end user segment, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, infusion centers, and others. Hospitals are the primary care facilities for a wide range of diseases which promote quick diagnosis. These end-use settings therefore held the largest market share due to frequent patient visits and their ability to cater for a variety of lysosomal storage diseases. During the forecast period, infusion centers are expected to gain the highest CAGR. Since these centers are specialized centers for IV infusions, they facilitate a wide range of inherited diseases for easy treatment. Specialized workers administer infusions at home to improve the experience of patients in some cases.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market was dominated by North America in 2018. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the emergence of North America”s leading market players have guided regional segment growth. In addition, it is expected that the adoption of advanced technologies and increased focus on drug development in this region will drive growth in the sector.

The global market for enzyme replacement therapy is probable to experience high growth over the forecast period due to factors such as wider therapy availability, ease of enzyme replacement therapy approval guidelines, and advantages such as fewer side effects. Factors such as easy access to enzyme replacement therapy and government treatment funding are also expected to drive market growth. Reimbursement issues in different countries, however, and less side effects of therapy can impact the progress of enzyme replacement therapy significantly.

Key players within global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market include Sanofi, Shire, Alexion, Pfizer, Digestive Care, Leadiant Biosciences Allergan, BioMarin, AbbVie, Horizon Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Actelion, Recordati Rare Diseases, amongst others.

The report segments global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market as follows:

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Enzyme Segment Analysis

Imiglucerase

Agalsidase Beta

Taliglucerase

Velaglucerase Alfa

Laronidase

Alglucosidase Alfa

Others

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Therapeutic Condition Segment Analysis

Gaucher Disease

Fabry Disease

Pompe Disease

SCID

MPS

Others

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Oral

Parenteral

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: End user Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Infusion Centers

Others

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

