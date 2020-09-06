Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sex Reassignment Surgery market.

According to the report, global demand for sex reassignment surgery market was valued at USD 202.7 in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 939.9 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global sex reassignment surgery market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

A procedure in which the function, physical appearance, and gender of an individual from its existing sexual characteristics is altered is known as the sex reassignment surgery. Transgender individuals undergoing sex reassignment surgery are referred to as transsexual. Usually, sex reassignment surgery is done on individuals with gender dysphoria. People suffering from gender dysphoria usually go through anxiety and depression of being not accepted by the society and having a gender in which they are not comfortable with. Globally, growing number of sex change surgeries are among the primary factors driving sex reassignment surgery market. Surge is seen among the patients wanting to change their sex from male to female and vice versa, which has increased nearly fourfold since last decade.

The study provides a decisive view on the sex reassignment surgery market by segmenting the market based on gender transition, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for sex reassignment surgery is segmented on the basis of gender transition into male to female, and female and male. Transition from male to female is growing and among the preferred surgeries in gender reassignment industry. Nearly 50-60% of the total surgeries performed are from male to female transition. The demand for male to female sex reassignment surgeries with reducing complexities is likely to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market for sex reassignment surgery in 2018. As per the stats provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 3,250 people in the U.S. have undergone gender reassignment surgeries, including male and female combined.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the sex reassignment surgery along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the sex reassignment surgery market on global level. Favorable government policies in gender change surgeries is shaping and driving factor especially in developed countries. For instance, the presence of favorable government policies like the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S. prevents health insurers from discriminating the transgender from other country population. Besides, diminishing social phobia and rising provision for transgender population more and more gender reassignment operations are likely to take place in near future.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within the market for sex reassignment surgery include Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (CTMS), Rumercosmetics, Bupa Cromwell Hospital, Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery, Chettawut Plastic Surgery Centre, Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (PIAC), Transgender Surgery Institute of Southern California, and Yeson Voice Centre.

