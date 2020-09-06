Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Opioid Use Disorder market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Opioid Use Disorder market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Opioid Use Disorder market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Opioid Use Disorder market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Opioid Use Disorder market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Drug and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Opioid Use Disorder Market was valued at approximately USD 1500.39 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2853.57 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.69% between 2018 and 2025.

Opioids, used for pain relief medicinally, have depressing effects on the analgesic and central nervous system as well as the potential for euphoria. Opioid use disorder (OUD) may include misuse of prescribed opioid drugs, use of diverted opioid drugs, or use of unlawfully obtained heroin. Opioid use disorder is typically a chronic, recurrent disease associated with significantly higher morbidity and mortality rates.

The study provides a decisive view on the Opioid Use Disorder market by segmenting the market based on Product, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Drugs, the market is segmented into Buprenorphine, Methadone and Naltrexone. Buprenorphine is further classified into Bunavail, Sublocade, Suboxone, Zubsolv and Others. The largest revenue generating segment in 2018 was buprenorphine. The most widely prescribed drugs for opioid use disorder include buprenorphine / naloxone sublingual tablet, branded suboxone and buprenorphine sublingual tablet. Because of its excellent clinical profile, Suboxone Film is the most prescribed drug on the opioid use disorder market. High effectiveness in addiction treatment, low potential for abuse & relatively slight adverse effects and favorable type exposure are factors that can be contributed to this drug”s high acceptance.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the biggest revenue-generating market in 2018 and over the forecast period is expected to show the same pattern. The U.S. and Canada”s opioid epidemic is one of the major contributing factors to North America”s largest market share. Governments are implementing a number of policies to manage the crisis.

The growing number of patients suffering from opiod-related addiction, rising government initiatives and increasing support from NGOs and agensis are key factors driving the market for disorder treatment for opioid use. With the help of government agencies and many others, the NGOs coordinate various programs and campaigns to increase awareness of the clinical ill-effects of Opioid abuse. These programs are aimed at eradicating illicit drug use in federal workplaces and contributing to drug-free all workplaces. However, individuals ” reluctance to access treatment modalities and the discontinuation of behavioral therapies that lead to relapse are the factors that restrict this market”s growth. Crucial opportunities for this market are government initiatives and funding.

Key players within global Opioid Use Disorder market include Indivior, Alkermes, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Orexo, Camurus, and Omeros amongst others.

The report segments global Opioid Use Disorder market as follows:

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market: Drug Segment Analysis

Buprenorphine

Bunavail

Sublocade

Suboxone

Zubsolv

Others

Methadone

Naltrexone

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

