Abstract

According to the report, global demand for inflammatory bowel disease treatment market was valued at USD 15.54 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 20.80 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is generally caused when the immune system attacks harmless virus, bacteria, or food in the intestine. The most common type of IBD is Crohns disease, and ulcerative colitis. The inflammatory bowel disease drugs are used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as Crohns disease, indeterminate colitis, and ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis affects the anus and the large intestine causing inflammation and sores in the inner lining of rectum and colon. The Crohns disease affects any part of GI tract unlike ulcerative colitis which affects all the layers of gastrointestinal walls.

The study provides a decisive view on the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, route of administration, distribution channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of type into Crohns disease, and ulcerative colitis. Crohns disease segment held major share of the market in 2018 whereas ulcerative colitis is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to the presence of strong products in pipeline for disease treatment, and the rising involvement of key players in new product development related to this field.

Based on route of administration the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market is segmented into injectables, and oral. The injectables market is further divided into TNF-inhibitors, IL inhibitors, anti-integrin, and others. The oral market is further segmented into JAK inhibitors, ASAs, corticosteroids, and others. The injectables segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 since these are considered to show high efficacy. Besides, emergence of biosimilars like Inflectra is likely to fuel segment growth in the forecast period as well. By distribution channel the market is segmented into online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment in 2018 due to high prevalence rate of Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis, and rising geriatric population base in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the inflammatory bowel disease treatment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market on global level. Rise in the uptake of unhealthy drinks and food, and stressful and sedentary lifestyle is propelling the market growth for IBD globally. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure by private and government organizations is likely to further increase market growth. Moreover, rise of biosimilars is also one of the other factors governing overall market growth. Biosimilars are also likely to be less expensive as compared to biologics, making them accessible especially in the developing countries. The predictable patent expiration for some of the drugs is among the factors responsible for launch of new biosimilars.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market include Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Biocon Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Quest Medical, Inc., Novartis AG, and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

This report segments the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market as follows:

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Crohns Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Injectables

TNF-Inhibitors

IL Inhibitors

Anti-integrin

Others

Oral

ASAs

Corticosteroids

JAK Inhibitors

Others

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

