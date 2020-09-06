Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Blood Vessels market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for artificial blood vessels market was valued at USD 1,967.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 3,158.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global artificial blood vessels market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Artificial blood vessels synthetic tubes used to restore blood circulation. These artificial vessels are made using biosynthetic materials like the polydioxanone and polyethylene terephthalate due to their high conductivity, high permeability to oxygen and high chemical water resistance capacity. Hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers are among the most frequently used artificial blood vessels used to transfer oxygen molecules to heart vessels form blood stream thus restoring normal functioning of heart. Other materials like silk is been recently used in the production of artificial blood vessels.

The study provides a decisive view on the artificial blood vessels market by segmenting the market based on type, application, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The artificial blood vessels market is segmented on the basis of type into polydioxanone, elastomer, polyethylene terephthalate, and others. Elastomer segment is likely to hold maximum share of the market in 2018 since these are the most frequently used polymers in the production of artificial blood vessels due to its exceptional mechanical properties, thus boosting segmental growth.

Aortic disease, peripheral artery disease, and hemodialysis are the application segments of the artificial blood vessels market. The aortic disease segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 due to rising prevalence of aortic diseases globally. Aortic aneurysm is among the most common aortic disorders today. By end user the market is segmented into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018 since these provide state-of-the-art facilities to the patients suffering from disease at an affordable rate. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market for artificial blood vessels in 2018.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the artificial blood vessels along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the artificial blood vessels market on global level. Abdominal aortic aneurysm is pathologic local dilation of abdominal aorta. Epidemiological studies signify that rising incidences of abdominal aortic aneurysm is driving the market growth. As per the stats provided by CDC in 2014, due to aortic aneurysms 9,865 deaths occurred. Treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm in the past decades is the major threat to health due to grave outcome with 80% overall mortality in rupture. Hypertension, dyslipidaemia, smoking, cerebrovascular disease, coronary artery disease, renal insufficiency, respiratory disease and claudication are other foremost factors. This is ultimately increasing the need of surgeries and invasive procedures, hence significantly driving the artificial blood vessels market globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within global artificial blood vessels market include Terumo Medical Corporation, ArtiCasc 3D, Humacyte, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., W. L. Gore and Associates, JOTEC GmbH and Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc.

This report segments the global artificial blood vessels market as follows:

Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market: Type Segment Analysis

Polydioxanone

Elastomer

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market: Application Segment Analysis

Aortic Disease

Peripheral artery disease

Hemodialysis

Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Artificial Blood Vessels Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

