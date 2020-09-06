Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Macular Degeneration Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Macular Degeneration Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Macular Degeneration Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the macular degeneration treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the macular degeneration treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the macular degeneration treatment market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for macular degeneration treatment market was valued at approximately USD 6.38 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.07 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.8% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the macular degeneration treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the macular degeneration treatment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new drug class launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the macular degeneration treatment market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the macular degeneration treatment by segmenting the market based on drug class, indication, distribution channel and region. All the segments of macular degeneration treatment market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Macular degeneration is one of major eye disorder and a leading cause of vision loss, affecting people more than cataracts and glaucoma together. Currently, macular degeneration cannot be cured i.e. it is an incurable disease. Deterioration of central portion of the retina called macula leads to macular degeneration. Retina records images we see and signal is sent to brain via optic nerve. Macula is responsible for central vision focusing in the eye. Macula also controls our ability to recognize colors or faces, ability to read, and see objects with fine details.

The demand for macular degeneration treatment market is driven by increasing prevalence of eye disorders, age related macular degeneration and increasing geriatric population across the globe. Additionally, focus of major pharmaceutical manufacturers on development of novel treatment options, increasing awareness, government initiatives to support R&D, and increasing healthcare spending are other factors that boost the market growth. However, growing off-label use of products may hamper the market growth. Emerging markets with unmet medical needs and increasing geriatric population are expected to bring new growth avenues for major market players working in the global macular degeneration treatment.

Based on drug class, global macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFs), and other drugs. Anti-VEGFs accounted for largest market share in 2018 and are projected to witness rapid CAGR over the forecast period as they are considered as gold standard therapy for macular degeneration.

Based on indication market is segmented into Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD) and Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD). wAMD indication segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to large number of ongoing research activities for novel therapy development for wAMD. Favorable reimbursement policies may further boost this growth over the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment is divided ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmic clinics and hospitals. Hospitals dominated the macular degeneration treatment market to ease of access to hospitals and availability of technologically advanced facilities. Ophthalmic clinics are projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global macular degeneration treatment market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of eye disorders, increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Availability of developed infrastructure, increasing awareness and prevalence of eye disorders are some of the factors that fuel market growth in this region. Latin America is projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness highest CAGR for macular degeneration treatment market in the coming years. Increasing prevalence of age related macular degeneration in geriatric population, increasing disposable income, health care spending, and growing awareness are factors promoting macular degeneration treatment market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, StemCells, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Ophthotech Corporation, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan and Novartis among others.

The report segment of global macular degeneration treatment market as follows:

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: By Drug Class

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGFs)

Other Drugs

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: By Indication

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wAMD)

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD)

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: By Distribution Channel

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospitals

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

