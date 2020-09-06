Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hair Transplant market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hair Transplant Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hair Transplant market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the hair transplant market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the hair transplant market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the hair transplant market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for hair transplant market was valued at approximately USD 6.51 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 31.19 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 25.2% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the hair transplant market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the hair transplant market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the hair transplant market on global and regional basis.

Hair Transplant is a form of surgery that transfers hair from the donor spot of the body to balding part. This process is most often used for the treatment of male pattern baldness. The surgeon transfers hair from side or back of the head. Pattern baldness is a major reason for hair loss. Hair transplant is performed under local anesthesia.

Factors such as increasing number of individuals suffering from balding, growing intensity of factors causing balding, increasing importance of physical appearance, multiple benefits of hair transplant like natural appearance, increasing spending on physical appearance in developing regions, and growing popularity of follicular unit extraction will act as major driving factors in the growth of global hair transplant market. Technological improvements in the field of hair transplant and growing awareness will present an opportunity for the market players in the hair transplant market. Nonetheless, high cost of hair transplant procedures, lack of skilled surgeons, and some side effects related to hair transplant will restrict the growth of global hair transplant market.

The global hair transplant market has been split into product, method, therapy, and region. Based on product, hair transplant market has been segmented into drugs, serum, gel, and others. The drugs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to increasing use of Minoxidil and Finasteride. The method segment has been divided into follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE), and others. The follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. The therapy segment has been divided into laser therapy, stem cell therapy, platelet rich plasma, and others. The platelet rich plasma segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to several advantages of PRP in hair transplantation.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to presence of latest hair transplant techniques and growing importance of physical appearance. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are presence of skilled medical professionals and high awareness regarding hair transplant. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to technological improvements in the field of hair transplant, and increasing cases of male pattern balding. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Allergan plc, Restoration Robotics, Inc., Venus Concept (NeoGraft), Hair Club, Bernstein Medical, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Bosley, Lumenis, Inc., Hair Restoration BlackRock HRBR, and L”Oreal SA. among others.

