The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, therapy, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market was valued at approximately USD 6381.46 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10175.53 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.93% between 2018 and 2025.

Lung cancer is categorized as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in two forms. Lung cancer is uncontrolled lung tissue cell growth. Lung cancer”s bulk is NSCLC. Common symptoms include chest pain, wheezing, blood vomiting, heaviness, weight loss, persistent bronchitis, loss of appetite, tiredness, shortness of breath, bone pain, trouble swallowing, and limb numbness. Increasing incidences of smoking-related lung cancer, air pollution (asbestos, cadmium, and radon), HIV infection, and population growth are few of NSCLC”s growth factors.

The study provides a decisive view on the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market by segmenting the market based on Type, Therapy, Distribution Channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Squamous cell (epidermoid) carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma and Other. In any section of the lung, large cell carcinoma or undifferentiated form develops, rising fastest and is difficult to treat. Adenocarcinoma is the slowest growth compared to two other types and is found in the outer lungs cells responsible for mucous secretion.

Based on the Therapy segment, the market is bifurcated Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT) and Others. Based on the Distribution Channel segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospital pharmacies, Online pharmacies and Others. The distribution channel group for hospital pharmacies will have a significant share over the coming years. Hospital pharmacies typically store a large number of drugs and advanced equipment and provide hospital patients with medication. The burden of genetic disorder would increase the number of hospitalizations, thereby having a positive effect on hospital pharmaceutical development.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It is expected that North America will have the largest market share in the forecast period followed by Europe. It can also be predicted to be a significant contributor to the NSCLC market due to increased smoking habits in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Increasing incidences of lung cancer associated with smoking, air pollution (asbestos, cadmium, and radon), HIV infection, and population growth are just a few of the growth factors of NSCLC.

Key players within global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market include Agennix AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer and Roche amongst others.

The report segments global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market as follows:

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Type Segment Analysis

Squamous cell (epidermoid) carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Large cell (undifferentiated) carcinoma

Other

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Therapy Segment Analysis

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Laser therapy

Photodynamic therapy (PDT)

Others

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

