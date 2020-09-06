Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Lifting Equipment market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for patient lifting equipment market was valued at USD 2,559.4 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 5,984.1 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global patient lifting equipment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Patient lifting equipments are assistive devices which allow patients in nursing homes, home healthcare, and hospitals to be transferred from one place to another using these equipments. These equipments are designed for the comfort and safety of the patients and caregivers. Many healthcare organizations are increasing the adoption of these patient handling equipments to avoid the injuries caused due to manual handing of the patients.

The study provides a decisive view on the patient lifting equipment market by segmenting the market based on product, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for patient lifting equipment is segmented on the basis of product into mobile lifts, ceiling lifts, lifting slings, sit-to-stand lifts, star & wheelchair lifts, bath & pool lifts, and lifting accessories. Mobile lift segment held major share of the market in 2018 since mobile lifts are cost-effective and sling-based which can effortlessly transfer heavy patients from one place to another without any need for reinstallation or professional uninstallation. These are adopted, especially in the elderly care facilities and home care settings.

By end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, elderly care facilities, home care settings, and other end users like emergency medical services, long term acute care centers, trauma centers, & nursing homes. The home healthcare setting is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period since there has been growing focus and government initiatives on reducing the overall healthcare cost by promoting home healthcare setting. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America and Europe held major share of the market in 2018 and Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to growing patient population in elderly care facilities and nursing homes in these two regions.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the patient lifting equipment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the patient lifting equipment market on global level. Rising prevalence of chronic disease, growing geriatric population base, risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients and implementation of new regulatory standards for which ensure the safety of healthcare providers during manual lifting are some of the factors boosting the market growth for patient lifting equipments globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for patient lifting equipment include Joerns Healthcare, Guldmann, Arjo, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, DJO Global, Prism Medical UK, Medline Industries, GF Health Products, Invacare, and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

