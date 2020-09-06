Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for home blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,093.1 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 1,611.3 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global home blood pressure monitoring devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

With the growing burden of blood pressure-related diseases these has been rise in the public health issues and mostly seen in most Western countries among the patients with age of 45 years and above. Apart from these, malignant hypertension has become a frequent cause for hospital admissions which is making blood pressure monitoring a vital activity process for the effective disease management and prevention. Besides, changing lifestyles of individuals in developed countries has led to the rise in the prevalence of hypertension. As per the stats provided by WHO an estimated 1.1 billion people, globally suffer from hypertension, with most living in lower and middle income countries.

The study provides a decisive view on the home blood pressure monitoring devices market by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for home blood pressure monitoring devices is segmented on the basis of product into upper arm monitors, wrist monitors, and accessories. Wrist monitors segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to rising preference given by patients for convenient monitoring of blood pressure thus providing growth opportunities for market players. Besides, there has been rising acceptance for wrist monitoring devices and also higher adoption for novel and advanced methods for blood pressure monitoring, despite their higher prices when compared to their counterparts.

By distribution channel the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels. The online pharmacies are likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to the availability of more purchasing options and growing adoption of online purchases and online platforms. Besides, many manufacturer and companies are focusing on collaborations with online channels to reach more people in order to deliver home blood pressure monitoring devices. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to large patient pool suffering from hypertension along with the growing geriatric population base across the countries in Asia Pacific generating demand for home blood pressure monitoring devices.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the home blood pressure monitoring devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the home blood pressure monitoring devices market on global level. Advances in physics and the advent of microscopy have led to growing knowledge in physiology and pathology, marking as the beginning of clinical transformations. Smart monitoring have become a major aspect which is governing the home blood pressure monitoring devices market, since this technology continues to provide ease in the functionality of medical devices. Besides, smartphone penetration is also growing and devices are being integrated with smartphone applications for better access and control in the hands of patients, thus further boosting market growth for these devices.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for home blood pressure monitoring devices include American Diagnostic Corporation, SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma Plc), A&D Medical, Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Qardio, Inc., Spengler SAS, Rossmax International Ltd., Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

