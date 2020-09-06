Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pediatric and Adult Hemoconcentrators market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market was valued at approximately USD 11.16 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 14.54 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators by segmenting the market based on type, end user, and region. All the segments of pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Hemoconcentrator is a device used during cardio bypass surgery for fluid removal. It is inserted into extracorpeal circuit to control hemodilution, and assists in maintaining the hematocrit levels. Use of hemoconcentrator reduces requirement of additional blood products after and during surgery. Also it minimizes the occurrence of organ dysfunction, edema and protein concentration. Hemoconcentration is widely used during cardiopulmonary surgery for controlling hemodilution and thus is widely used by perfusionists and surgeons across the globe.

The demand for pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market is driven by growing prevalence of cardiac disorders and increasing elderly population worldwide. Additionally, increasing need for advanced fluid management products, increasing R&D spending to bring advanced customizations and need for better patient management are important factors that boost the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and complications associated with the hemoconcentrators may limit the market growth over the forecast period. Untapped markets with increasing elderly population and unmet medical needs are estimated to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for global pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market.

Based on type, global pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market is segmented into adult hemoconcentrators and pediatric hemoconcentrators. Adult hemoconcentrators type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence among elderly adult population. Pediatric hemoconcentrators segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end user, pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and other end users. Hospitals end user segment held the largest market share in 2018. This is due to increasing patient pool in the hospitals as well as availability of advanced health care infrastructure, availability of funds to buy advanced medical equipment, skilled staff, easy accessibility etc. Ambulatory surgical centers end user segment is projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers attribute to this high growth.

North America dominated the global pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market in 2018. Availability of developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players, and increasing research spending are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second leading regional market. Growing cardiovascular health awareness, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is estimated to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will register highest CAGR for pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market during the forecast period. Growth in number of cardiovascular diseases among adult population due to adoption of sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise, changing eating habits, increasing geriatric population, growth in healthcare expenditure are factors promoting pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is projected to show considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Sorin, Medtronic, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems, MAQUET, Andocor, Medivators, and Nipro among others.

The report segment of global pediatric and adult hemoconcentrators market as follows:

Global Pediatric and Adult Hemoconcentrators Market: By Type

Pediatric Hemoconcentrators

Adult Hemoconcentrators

Global Pediatric and Adult Hemoconcentrators Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Other End Users

Global Pediatric and Adult Hemoconcentrators Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

